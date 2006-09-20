Genetics and Molecular Biology of Muscle Adaptation
1st Edition
Advances in Sport and Exercise Science series
Table of Contents
- Origins
2. Top-down studies of genetic contribution to differences in physical capacity
3. Types of skeletal muscle fibre
4. Introduction to molecular exercise physiology
5. Adaptation to endurance training
6. Adaptation to resistance training
Appendix 1. RNA extraction and quantitative RT-PCR
Appendix 2. Muscle extraction and WEstern blotting protocol
Glossary
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. It starts with the origin of life and ends with the mechanisms that make muscles adapt to different forms of training. In between, it considers how evidence has been obtained about the extent of genetic influence on human capacities, how muscles and their fibres are studied for general properties and individual differences, and how molecular biological techniques have been combined with physiological ones to produce the new discipline of molecular exercise physiology. This is the first book on such topics written specifically for modules in exercise and sport science at final year Hons BSc and taught MSc levels.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2006
- Published:
- 20th September 2006
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702035098
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443100772
About the Editors
Neil Spurway Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Exercise Physiology, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK
Henning Wackerhage Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Molecular Exercise Physiology, University of Aberdeen, Aberdeen, UK