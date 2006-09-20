Genetics and Molecular Biology of Muscle Adaptation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443100772, 9780702035098

Genetics and Molecular Biology of Muscle Adaptation

1st Edition

Advances in Sport and Exercise Science series

Editors: Neil Spurway Henning Wackerhage
eBook ISBN: 9780702035098
Paperback ISBN: 9780443100772
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 20th September 2006
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents

  1. Origins

    2. Top-down studies of genetic contribution to differences in physical capacity

    3. Types of skeletal muscle fibre

    4. Introduction to molecular exercise physiology

    5. Adaptation to endurance training

    6. Adaptation to resistance training

    Appendix 1. RNA extraction and quantitative RT-PCR

    Appendix 2. Muscle extraction and WEstern blotting protocol

    Glossary

Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. It starts with the origin of life and ends with the mechanisms that make muscles adapt to different forms of training. In between, it considers how evidence has been obtained about the extent of genetic influence on human capacities, how muscles and their fibres are studied for general properties and individual differences, and how molecular biological techniques have been combined with physiological ones to produce the new discipline of molecular exercise physiology. This is the first book on such topics written specifically for modules in exercise and sport science at final year Hons BSc and taught MSc levels.

About the Editors

Neil Spurway Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor of Exercise Physiology, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK

Henning Wackerhage Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Molecular Exercise Physiology, University of Aberdeen, Aberdeen, UK

