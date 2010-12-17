Genetics and Evolution of Infectious Diseases
1st Edition
Description
Genetics and Evolution of Infectious Diseases is at the crossroads between two major scientific fields of the 21st century: evolutionary biology and infectious diseases. The genomic revolution has upset modern biology and has revolutionized our approach to ancient disciplines such as evolutionary studies. In particular, this revolution is profoundly changing our view on genetically driven human phenotypic diversity, and this is especially true in disease genetic susceptibility. Infectious diseases are indisputably the major challenge of medicine. When looking globally, they are the number one killer of humans and therefore the main selective pressure exerted on our species. Even in industrial countries, infectious diseases are now far less under control than 20 years ago. The first part of this book covers the main features and applications of modern technologies in the study of infectious diseases. The second part provides detailed information on a number of the key infectious diseases such as malaria, SARS, avian flu, HIV, tuberculosis, nosocomial infections and a few other pathogens that will be taken as examples to illustrate the power of modern technologies and the value of evolutionary approaches.
Key Features
- Takes an integrated approach to infectious diseases
- Includes contributions from leading authorities
- Provides the latest developments in the field
Readership
Researchers in infectious disease, epidemiology, genetics and evolutionary biology and health professionals
Table of Contents
Introduction: the need for a holistic approach to infectious diseases
Michel Tibayrenc
1. Molecular epidemiology and species definition of pathogens
Michel Tibayrenc
2. Virus species
Marc Van Regenmortel
3. Viral evolution
Hiroshi Haeno and Yoh
4. Species concept in bacteria
Frederick M. Cohan
5. Population structure of pathogenic bacteria
James Musser & Robert Selander
6. Evolution and pathogenesis of fungal organisms
Tatiana Giraud et al
7. Clonal evolution
Thierry de Meeus & Franck Prugnolle
8. Co-evolution between host and pathogen
Andrew Morgan
9. Elucidating human migration by means of their pathogens
Thierry Wirth
10. Phylogenetic analysis of pathogens
David A. Morrison
11. Evolutionary effects of infectious diseases on humans
Henry Harpending & Gregory Cochran
12. General human population genetics, major genomic projects and their relevance for biomedical research
Michel Tibayrenc
13. Pathogen and vector sequencing projects
Brendan Loftus
14. Proteomics and Host–Pathogen Interactions: a bright future?
David Biron et al
15. Evolution of antibiotic resistance
Mark C. Enright
16. Mechanisms of antiviral resistance
Anthony Vere Hodge & Hugh Field,
17. Evolution of resistance to insecticides in disease vectors
Pierrick Labbé et al
18. Genetics of major insect vectors
Patricia Dorn et al
19. Modern morphometrics of medically important insects
Jean-Pierre Dujardin
20. Multilocus sequence typing of pathogens
Marcos Perez-Losada et al
21. Analysis of pathogen evolution using microarrays
Wei Zhang
22. The bioinformatics revolution and infectious diseases
Mark van der Giezen
23. Genomics of infectious diseases and private industry
Guy Vernet
24. Pharmacogenetics: The à la carte medicine of tomorrow?
Iris Grossman
25. Experimental recombination in trypanosomes: its relevance for formal genetics and epidemiology
Wendy Gibson et al
26. Population genetics of Plasmodium falciparum and the challenge of drug Resistance
Colin Sutherland
27. Molecular evolution of Trypanosoma cruzi: a new paradigmal model of basic science?
Jenny Tellaria et al
28. Identification of Mycobacterium tuberculosis populations using microarrays: does it permit routine molecular epidemiology?
Sébastien Gagneux & Marcel Behr
29. The evolution and dynamics of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcusaureus: can it be controlled by public health measures?
Gerrit Kuhn & Dominique Blanc
30. The origins of human immunodeficiency virus and implications for global Epidemics
Eric Delaporte
31. Evolution of SARS coronavirus and the relevance of modern molecular Epidemiology
Zhengli Shi et al
32. Ecology and evolution of avian influenza: the risk of a major pandemics
Ron. A.M. Fouchier
Details
- No. of pages:
- 772
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2011
- Published:
- 17th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123848918
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123848901
About the Editor
Michel Tibayrenc
Michel Tibayrenc, MD, PhD, has worked on the evolution of infectious diseases for more than 35 years. He is a director of research emeritus at the French Institut de Recherche pour le Développement (IRD), the founder and editor-in-chief of Infection, Genetics and Evolution (Elsevier), with a 2014 impact factor of 3.015, and the founder and principal organizer of the international congresses MEEGID (molecular epidemiology and evolutionary genetics of infectious diseases). He is the author of more than 200 international papers. He has worked for one year in Algeria (as a general practitioner), one year in French Guiana, seven years in Bolivia, five years in the United States, and three years in Thailand. He has been the head of the unit of research “genetics and evolution of infectious diseases” at the IRD research center in Montpellier, France, for 20 years. With his collaborator Jenny Telleria, he is the founder and scientific adviser of the Bolivian Society of Human Genetics (2012). He has won the prize of the Belgian Society of tropical medicine (1985), the medal of the Instituto Oswaldo Cruz, Rio de Janeiro (2000), for his work on Chagas disease, and he is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (1993).
Affiliations and Expertise
Genetics and Evolution of Infectious Diseases Laboratory, IRD Center, Montpellier, France