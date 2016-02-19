Genetics and Biotechnology of Bacilli
1st Edition
Description
Genetics and Biotechnology of Bacilli contains the proceedings of the Second International Conference on Genetics and Biotechnology of Bacilli, held at Stanford University in Stanford, California, on July 6-8, 1983. Contributors discuss the progress that has been made concerning the genetics and biotechnology of Bacillus and focus on topics built around the themes of chromosomal organization, secretion, transcription, gene cloning, gene expression, and synthesis of sporulation-associated products. This text is organized into 33 chapters and begins with an overview of bacteriophage lambda biology, with emphasis on lambda insertion, controlled DNA rearrangements, operator-promoter function, and the evolution of extrachromosomal elements. The reader is then introduced to genetic mapping of cloned ribosomal RNA genes, gene amplification in Bacillus subtilis, beta-lactamases of Bacilli, and the role of a Bacillus secretion vector in the secretion of foreign gene products. This book also gives an account of various facets of Bacillus biology, especially in the identification of promoters, cloning of foreign genes, and selection of expressed gene products. This reference material is a valuable resource for geneticists, microbiologists, and biotechnologists, as well as students and researchers in the fields of molecular biology and biochemistry.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Opening Session
Opening Address: The Integrated Prophage: Implications and Perspectives
Opening Remarks: Scatology and Biotechnology
Session I: Chromosomal Organization
Genetic Mapping of Cloned Ribosomal RNA Genes
Transfer RNA Gene Organization in Bacillus subtilis
Structure and Function of the Region of the Replication Origin of the Bacillus subtilis Chromosome
Mapping and Cloning DNA from the Replication Terminus Region of the Bacillus subtilis Chromosome and the Manner of Replication Fork Approach at Termination
Two Types of Binding of pUB110 to Bacillus subtilis Membrane
Gene Amplification in Bacillus subtilis: The Establishment of Multiple Tandemly-Repeated Copies of a Heterologous DNA Segment in the Bacterial Chromosome
New Genetic Methods, Molecular Cloning Strategies, and Gene Fusion Techniques for Bacillus subtilis Which Take Advantage of Tn917 Insertional Mutagenesis
The Sucrose System as a Model of Genetic Regulation in Bacillus subtilis
Session II: Secretion
ß-Lactamases of Bacilli: Nature and Processing
A Genetic Approach to Levansucrase Secretion in Bacillus subtilis
Secretion of Foreign Gene Products by the Aid of a Bacillus Secretion Vector
Cloning of a Serine Protease Gene from Bacillus amyloliquefaciens and Its Expression in Bacillus subtilis
Cloning and Sequencing of a Region Controlling Efficient Expression of Subtilisin from Bacillus amyloliquefaciens
Secretion Vector of Bacillus subtilis Constructed from the Bacillus subtilis α-Amylase Promoter and Signal Peptide Coding Region
Session III: Transcription
In Vitro Transcription of Bacteriophage 029 DNA
Structure, Regulation, and Genetic Locus of a Temporally Expressed Promoter of Bacillus subtilis
Inhibition by Lipiarmycin of Bacillus subtilis RNA Polymerase
Cloning using Bacteriophage SPPlv as the Vector: Vector Development, Stability, and Expression
Session IV: Cloning
Development of an Inducible Promoter for Controlled Gene Expression in Bacillus subtilis
Cloning and Characterization of the Gene for a Thiol-Activated Cytolysin in Bacillus subtilis
Chloramphenicol Inducibility of Foreign Gene Expression in Bacillus subtilis
Parameters Affecting the Stability of Recombinant Bifunctional Plasmid Transfer from Escherichia coli to Bacillus subtilis
Cloning of Genetic Material in Bacilli
Chromogenic Detection of Genetic Regulatory Signals Cloned in Bacillus subtilis
Session V: Synthesis of Sporulation Associated Products
Cloning and Sequence Analysis of the spoOA Locus of Bacillus subtilis
Amplification of Sporulation Genes and Its Effect on Differentiation
Genetic and Biochemical Study of Bacillus thuringiensis
Regulation of Bacillus thuringiensis Protoxin Production
Structural and Regulatory Analysis of a Cloned Bacillus thuringiensis Crystal Protein Gene
Plasmid-Associated Delta-Endotoxin Production in Bacillus thuringiensis
Focus Sessions
Phage
Spores
General Genetics
Index
