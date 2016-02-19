Genetics and Biochemistry of Antibiotic Production - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750690959, 9781483295077

Genetics and Biochemistry of Antibiotic Production

1st Edition

Authors: Colin Stuttard L. Vining
eBook ISBN: 9781483295077
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st November 1994
Page Count: 679
Description

  • Emphasizes the molecular genetics of antibiotic production Provides the latest information on the organization of genes encoding the biosynthetic pathway Explores the mechanisms governing their expression and regulation * Examines the role of resistance genes in protecting organisms from their own lethal products

Genetics and Biochemistry of Antibiotic Production brings together the most up-to-date information on the genetic and biochemical mechanisms involved in antibiotic production. A collection of internationally recognized authors provide the latest information on the organization, function and regulation of genes responsible for antibiotic synthesis in a range of bacteria. This unique book groups antibiotics according to their biosynthetic affiliation, providing a background into evolutionary relationships while raising intriguing questions about the raison d'etre of antibiotics in nature.

Table of Contents

Global physiological controls; Genetics of antibiotic productio in Streptomyces Coelicolor A3(2), a model streptomycete; Autoregulators; Peptides; Peptidolactones; Bialaphos; Thiopeptides; Beta-lactams; Blycopeptides; Lantibiotics; Microcins; Anthracyclines; Tetracyclines; Macrolides; Avermectins; Polyethers; Ansamycins; Chloramphenicol; Streptomycin and related aminoglycosides; Aminoglycosides and aminocyclitols; Polyoxins and related nucleosides; Agrocins; Isoprenoid antibiotics.

About the Author

Colin Stuttard

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Dalhousie University

L. Vining

Affiliations and Expertise

Editor

