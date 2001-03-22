Genetically Modified Organisms in Agriculture

Foreword, L. Neal & L. Hill

Introduction, G. C. Nelson



PART I

Trials and Techniques of GMOs, G. C. Nelson

The Economics of Technology Adoption, G. C. Nelson & D. Bullock

GMO Adoption and Private Cost Savings: GR Soybeans and Bt Corn, D. Bullock & E. Nitsi

Simulation of World Market Effects: The 2010 World Market with and without Bt Corn and GR Soybeans, Mark Rosegrant

Cotton GMO Adoption and Private Profitability, J. B. Falck-Zepeda, G. Traxler, & R. G. Nelson

GMO Adoption and Nonmarket Effects, G. C. Nelson & A. De Pinto

The Stakeholders and the Struggle for Public Opinion, Regulatory Control and Market Development, J. Babinard & T. Josling

The Domestic and Regional Regulatory Environment, T. Josling & G. C. Nelson

International Institutions, World Trade Rules, and GMOs, T. Josling

Market Responses to Consumer Demand and Regulatory Change, L. Unnevehr, L. Hill, & C. Cunningham

Looking to the Future, T. Josling & G. C. Nelson



PART II: Perspectives on the Controversies



Farm Perspectives

Biotechnology Crops--A Producer's Perspective, M. Jenner

Genetically Modified Crops and the American Agricultural Producer, G. Goldberg



Government Perspectives

Toward Common Ground: Roles of Markets and Policy, N. Ballenger & M. Bohman

The Economics of Agricultural Biotechnology: Differences and Similarities in the US and the EU, T. Haniotis



Developing Country Perspectives

Modern Agricultural Biotechnology and Developing Country Food Security, P. Pinstrup-Anderson & M. J. Cohen

GMOs: A Miracle?, V. Shiva



Environmental Perspectives

GMOs in Agriculture: An Environmental Perspective, R. Caplan

Genetically Modified Organisms Can Help Save the Planet, D. Avery



Consumer Issues - Food Safety/Labeling

Genetic Engineering: A Technology Ahead of the Science and Public Policy?, D. Kucinich

Food Industry Perspective on Safety and Labeling of Biotechnology, G. Grabowski

GMO Regulations: Food Safety or Trade Barrier?, M. Kane

Genetically Engineered Food: Make Sure It's Safe and Label It, M. Hansen



Life Sciences Industry

Ag Biotech: Our Past and Our Future, R. Krueger



PART III: Special Topics

A Short History of Agricultural Biotechnology, J. Babinard

Plant Genetic Modification Technologies, J. Widholm



Bt Corn and the Monarch Butterfly: Research Update, R. Hellmich & B. Siegfried

Annex V: The Beef Hormone Dispute Between the United States and the EU, T. Josling & D. Roberts

Agricultural Biotech Glossary

GMO Field Trials in Europe

