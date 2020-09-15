Genética médica - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9788491137979, 9788491138808

Genética médica

6th Edition

Authors: Lynn Jorde J.C. Carey M.J. Bamshad
eBook ISBN: 9788491138808
Paperback ISBN: 9788491137979
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th September 2020
Page Count: 352
Table of Contents

  • 1 Antecedentes e historia
  • 2 Biología celular básica: estructura y función de los genes y los cromosomas
  • 3 Variación genética: su origen y detección
  • 4 Herencia autosómica dominante y recesiva
  • 5 Modos de herencia ligados al sexo y no clásicos
  • 6 Citogenética clínica: la base cromosómica de la enfermedad humana
  • 7 Genética bioquímica: trastornos del metabolismo
  • 8 Identificación de genes causantes de enfermedades
  • 9 Inmunogenética
  • 10 Bases genéticas del desarrollo
  • 11 Genética del cáncer
  • 12 Herencia multifactorial y enfermedades comunes
  • 13 Pruebas genéticas y terapia génica
  • 14 Genética y medicina de precisión
  • 15 Genética clínica y asesoramiento genético

    About the Authors

    Lynn Jorde

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor, Mark and Kathie Miller Presidential Chair, Department of Human Genetics,University of Utah Health Sciences Center, Salt Lake City, UT

    J.C. Carey

    Affiliations and Expertise

    J.C. Carey, Professor, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Pediatrics, University of Utah Health Sciences Center, Salt Lake City, Utah.

    M.J. Bamshad

    Affiliations and Expertise

    M.J. Bamshad, Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics, University of Utah Health Sciences Center, Salt Lake City, Utah.

