Genetic Variation Among Influenza Viruses documents the proceedings of ICN-UCLA symposium held in Salt Lake City, Utah, 8-13 March 1981. The symposium brought together people from different disciplines working with the common objective of reducing the ravages of influenza and to expose them to the totality of the problem of influenza. The papers presented at the meeting included nearly all major aspects of influenza in which important advances are being made. Because of recombinant DNA technology and rapid DNA sequencing, a number of genes of influenza virus from a number of strains have been either completely or partially sequenced. Among these, the gene coding for hemagglutinin (HA) has been most intensively studied and the HA of one or more strains from each subtype (H1, H2, H3) has been completely sequenced. Other topics discussed include the question of drift and shift at the genomic level; the role of the capped host mRNA is the process of initiation of transcription; and the regulation of viral transcription. This volume also includes papers presented by the speakers of the plenary sessions and that of keynote speaker, Sir Charles Stuart-Harris as well as the selected papers presented in the poster sessions.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

I. Keynote Address

1. Influenza Viral Genetics and the Future

II. Sequence Variation among Viral Genes

2. Drift and Shift of Influenza Virus Studied at the Genomic Level

3. Conservation and Variation in Influenza Gene Sequences

4. Sequence Variation at the 3' Ends of Neuraminidase Gene Segments within and among the Different NA Subtypes

5. Influenza Virus A/PR/8/34 Genes: Sequencing by a Shotgun Approach

6. The Hemagglutinin Gene of Influenza A/PR/8/34

7. Defective Interfering Influenza Viruses: Complete Sequence of a DI RNA

III. Transcription and Expression of Viral Genome

8. The Initiation of Influenza Viral RNA Transcription by Capped RNA Primers

9. Influenza Virus-Specific Proteins Regulating Genome Transcription

10. Genome Diversity among Influenza A, B, and C Viruses and Genetic Structure of RNA 7 and RNA 8 of Influenza A Viruses

11. Multiple mRNAs and Coding Regions Derived from Individual Influenza A and B Virus RNA Segments

12. Structure of the Hemagglutinin Gene of H0Ni Strain of Human Influenza Virus and Its Expression in Escherichia Coli

13. Nonviral Sequences in Complete Influenza Viral DNA Clones and Functional Expression of Cloned DNA Coding for the Hemagglutinin

14. Expression of the Influenza Hemagglutinin Using Simian Virus 40 Vectors

IV. Post-Translation Modification of Viral Proteins

15. Processing of the Hemagglutinin

16. Directional Transport of Viral Glycoproteins in Polarized Epithelial Cells

17. Antigenic Carbohydrate Determinants on Influenza Hemagglutinin

18. Variation of Glycosylation Sites in H,Ni Strains of Influenza Virus

19. Structure of the Spike Glycoprotein of Influenza C Virus

20. Post-translational Modification of Influenza Virus-Induced Proteins during Productive and Abortive Infections

V. Antigenic Variation

21. Structure and Variation of Antigenic Sites on Influenza Virus Hemagglutinin

22. The Antigenic Topology of the Hemagglutinin Molecule of Influenza Virus A/PR/8/34

23. Antigenic Drift in Influenza Viruses and Association of Biological Activity with the Topography of the Hemagglutinin Molecule

24. The Hong Kong Hemagglutinin. Structural Relationships between the Human (H3) Hemagglutinins and the Hemagglutinin from the Putative Progenitor Strain A/Duck/Ukraine/1/63 (HAV7)

25. The Extent of Hemagglutinin Variation during Antigenic Drift in the Hong Kong Subtype of Influenza from 1968 to 1979

26. Immunochemical Properties of Influenza Virus Hemagglutinin and Its Fragments

27. Antigenic Characterization of Influenza A Virus Nucleoprotein

VI. Viral Pathogenesis

28. Genes Involved in the Virulence of an Avian Influenza Virus

29. Suppressor Recombinants and Suppressor Mutants

30. Different Sialyloligosaccharide Receptor Determinants of Antigenically Related Influenza Virus Hemagglutinins

31. Characterization of Influenza Virus Receptors on Host Cells

32. Host Defense against Influenza

33. Ir Gene Control of the Cytolytic T Cell Response to Influenza Virus

34. Characterization of an Influenza Virus-Resistant MDBK Cell Variant

35. Neutralization of Influenza Virus by Antibody: Attachment, Uptake, and Uncoating of Neutralized Virus in Chick Embryo Cells

VII. Epidemiology and Evolution of Viruses

36. Human Adaptation to Influenza Viral Evolution

37. Natural and Unnatural Variation in Influenza A(H1N1) Viruses since 1977

38. Heterogeneity of Influenza Viruses Isolated from the Houston Community during Defined Epidemic Periods

39. Biologic and Genetic Characterization of an Influenza A Virus Associated with Epizootic Pneumonia in Seals

VIII. Immunology and Prophylaxis

40. Influenza Immunoprophylaxis after 30 Years' Experience

41. The Basis for Immunity to Influenza in Man

42. The Specificity of T Cells for Influenza Virus Hemagglutinin

43. Immune Responses to Influenza Virus in Guinea Pigs, Mice, and Hamsters

44. Recovery from a Viral Respiratory Tract Infection: III. Specificity of Protection Conferred by Immune Spleen Cells Stimulated In Vitro

45. An Influenza Immunosome: Its Structure and Antigenic Properties. A Model for a New Type of Vaccine

46. Genetic Approaches to the Prevention of Influenza A Virus Infection

47. Development of Cold Recombinants of Influenza Virus as Live Virus Vaccines

48. Genetic and Biochemical Analysis of the A/Ann Arbor/6/60 Cold-Adapted Mutant

49. Anti-Influenza Hemagglutinin Response Induced with Synthetic Antigen

IX. Poems

50. Poems

Index