I Prerequisites of Genetic Programming

1 Genetic Programming as Machine Learning 1.1 Motivation 1.2 A Brief History of Machine Learning 1.3 Machine Learning as a Process 1.4 Major Issues in Machine Learning 1.5 Representing the Problem 1.6 Transforming Solutions with Search Operators 1.7 The Strategy of Search 1.8 Learning 1.9 Conclusion

2 Genetic Programming and Biology 2.1 Minimal Requirements for Evolution to Occur 2.2 Test Tube Evolution—A Study in Minimalist Evolution 2.3 The Genetic Code—DNA as a Computer Program 2.4 Genomes, Phenomes, and Ontogeny 2.5 Stability and Variability of Genetic Transmission 2.6 Species and Sex

3 Computer Science and Mathematical Basics 3.1 The Importance of Randomness in Evolutionary Learning 3.2 Mathmatical Basics 3.3 Computer Science Background and Terminology 3.4 Computer Hardware 3.5 Computer Software

4 Genetic Programming as Evolutionary Computation 4.1 The Dawn of Genetic Programming—Setting the Stage 4.2 Evolutionary Algorithms: The General View 4.3 Flavors of Evolutionary Algorithms 4.4 Summary of Evolutionary Algorithms

II Genetic Programming Fundamentals

5 Basic Concepts—The Foundation 5.1 Terminals and Functions—The Primitives of Genetic Programs 5.2 Executable Program Structures 5.3 Initializing a GP Population 5.4 Genetic Operators 5.5 Fitness and Selection 5.6 Basic GP Algorithm 5.7 An Example Run

6 Crossover—The Center of the Storm 6.1 The Theoretical Basis for the Building Block Hypothesis in GP 6.2 A Gedanken Experiment About Preservation and Disruption of Building Blocks 6.3 Empirical Evidence of Crossover Effects 6.4 Improving Crossover—The Argument from Biology 6.5 Improving Crossover—New Directions 6.6 Improving Crossover—A Proposal 6.7 Improving Crossover—The Trade-offs 6.8 Conclusion

7 Genetic Programming and Emergent Order 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Evolution of Structure and Variable Length Genomes 7.3 Iteration, Selection, and Variable Length Program Structures 7.4 Evolvable Representations 7.5 The Emergence of Introns, Junk DNA, and Bloat 7.6 Introns in GP Defined 7.7 Why GP Introns Emerge 7.8 Effective Fitness and Crossover 7.9 Effective Fitness and Other Operators 7.10 Why Introns Grow Exponentially 7.11 The Effects of Introns 7.12 What To Do About Introns

8 Analysis—Improving Genetic Programming with Statistics 8.1 Basic Statistics Concepts 8.2 Basic Statistical Tools for GP 8.3 Offline Data Analysis and Processing Before a GP Run—An Overview 8.4 Analysis and Preprocessing to Meet Feature Representation Constraints 8.5 Analysis and Preprocessing of Data for Feature Extraction 8.6 Analysis of Input Data 8.7 Postprocessing 8.8 Online Data Analysis 8.9 Measurement of Online Data 8.10 Survey of Available Online Tools 8.11 Generalization and Induction 8.12 An Example of Overfitting and Poor Generalization 8.13 Dealing with Generalization Issues 8.14 Conclusion

III Advanced Topics in Genetic Programming

9 Different Varieties of Genetic Programming 9.1 GP with Tree Genomes 9.2 GP with Linear Genomes 9.3 GP with Graph Genomes 9.4 Other Genomes

10 Advanced Genetic Programming 10.1 Introduction 10.2 Improving the Speed of GP 10.3 Improving the Evolvability of Programs 10.4 Improving the Power of GP Search

11 Implementation—Making Genetic Programming Work 11.1 Why Is GP So Computationally Intensive? 11.2 Computer Representation of Individuals 11.3 Implementations Using LISP 11.5 Implementations Using Arrays and Stacks 11.6 Implementations Using Machine Code 11.7 A Guide to Parameter Choices

12 Applications of Genetic Programming 12.1 General Overview 12.2 Applications from A-Z 12.3 Science Oriented Applications 12.4 Computer Science Oriented Applications 12.5 Engineering Oriented Applications 12.6 Summary

13 Summary and Perspectives 13.1 Summary 13.2 The Future of Genetic Programming 13.3 Conclusion

Bibliography

A Printed and Recorded Resources A.1 Books On Genetic Programming A.2 GP Video Tapes A.3 Books on Evolutionary Algorithms A.4 Selected Journals

B Information Available on the Internet B.1 GP Tutorials B.2 GP Frequently Asked Questions B.3 GP Bibliographies B.4 GP Researchers B.5 General Evolutionary Computation B.6 Mailing Lists

C GP Software C.1 Public Domain GP Systems C.2 Related Software Packages C.3 C++ Implementation Issues

D Events D.1 GP Conferences D.2 Related Conferences and Workshops