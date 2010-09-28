Genetic Predisposition to Cancer, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437722048

Genetic Predisposition to Cancer, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 24-5

1st Edition

Authors: Ken Offit Mark Robson
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437722048
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th September 2010
Description

This issue serves as a timely review of both the genetic and genomic factors resulting in a predisposition to human cancer.  There is now strong evidence to support the use of genetic testing for cancer predisposition in the practice of preventive medicine, and at the same time, there is emerging new literature defining the role of genomic approaches to assessment of cancer predisposition.  Articles address predisposition syndromes in the areas of breast cancer, lower GI cancer, genitourinary cancer, pediatric cancer, endocrine cancer, and hematologic malignancy.

About the Authors

Ken Offit Author

Mark Robson Author

