Genetic Predisposition to Cancer, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 24-5

This issue serves as a timely review of both the genetic and genomic factors resulting in a predisposition to human cancer. There is now strong evidence to support the use of genetic testing for cancer predisposition in the practice of preventive medicine, and at the same time, there is emerging new literature defining the role of genomic approaches to assessment of cancer predisposition. Articles address predisposition syndromes in the areas of breast cancer, lower GI cancer, genitourinary cancer, pediatric cancer, endocrine cancer, and hematologic malignancy.