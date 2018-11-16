Genetic Models and Molecular Pathways Underlying Autism Spectrum Disorders, Volume 241
Table of Contents
1. Overview of genetic models of autism spectrum disorders
Jheel Patel, Jodi Lukkes and Anantha Shekhar
2. Neurofibromatosis type 1 as a model system to study molecular mechanisms of autism spectrum disorder symptoms
Andrei I. Molosh and Anantha Shekhar
3. ERK/MAPK signaling and autism spectrum disorders
Joseph Vithayathil, Joanna Pucilowska and Gary E. Landreth
4. From bedside to bench and back: Translating ASD models
Drozd H. P., S.F. Karathanasis S. F., Molosh A, Lukkes J, D. Wade Clapp and A. Shekhar
5. Studying child development in genetic models of ASD
Shruti Garg and Jonathan Green
6. Measurement considerations in pediatric research on autism spectrum disorders
Karin S. Walsh and Srishti Rau
Description
Genetic Models and Molecular Pathways Underlying Autism Spectrum Disorders, Volume 241 provides the most recent information on the animal model systems that are available to study different forms of autism spectrum disorders. In addition to genetically engineered animals that uniquely model genetic forms of ASD, this volume also provides detailed chapters on a variety of specific topics, including An overview of genetic models of ASDs, Phenotypic modeling of ASD symptoms, Molecular mechanisms of NF1 model of ASD symptoms, Ube3a gene dosage disorders: molecular and circuit mechanisms of ASD, Circuit dysfunctions in ASD models, ERK signaling in genetic models of ASD, and more.
Key Features
- Presents a timely, comprehensive assessment of the field
- Includes helpful summaries on current knowledge, gaps and future directions in autism research
Readership
Basic researchers, preclinical neuroscientists and clinical/translational researchers developing novel diagnostics and therapeutics for autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders. This would also be a great primer for graduate students and post-docs working in this field.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Anantha Shekhar Serial Volume Editor
Anantha Shekhar, MD, PhD, is a distinguished professor of psychiatry, neurobiology and pharmacology at Indiana University and holds the August M. Watanabe Chair of Medical Research, Professor of Psychiatry. He has been continuously funded by the National Institutes of Health for his basic, clinical and translational research since 1989. Dr. Shekhar leads a successful basic and clinical research programs in the areas of stress, anxiety and neuropsychiatric disorders. A number of grants from the National Institutes of Health, private foundations, and commercial collaborations currently support his research. He has authored over 200 peer reviewed publications. He has received several university and national awards and has been a member and chair of several NIH study sections. He has also served as a member of the Board of Scientific Advisors for the National Institute of Mental Health. He has served as the president of the Society of Clinical and Translational Sciences and the president of the Association for Clinical and Translational Sciences. He currently serves as a member of the Advisory Council for National Center for Advancing Translation Sciences (NCATS) of the NIH and a member of the Board of Governors for the Cures Acceleration Network (CAN) at the NIH.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Indiana Clinical and Translational Sciences Institute, Distingushed Professor and Executive Associate Dean for Research Affairs, Indiana University School of Medicine