Genetic Mapping of Disease Genes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122327353, 9780080572703

Genetic Mapping of Disease Genes

1st Edition

Editors: Ivar-Harry Pawlowtzki J. Edwards Elizabeth Thompson
eBook ISBN: 9780080572703
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122327353
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th August 1997
Page Count: 288
Description

A state-of-the-art reference, Genetic Mapping of Disease Genes presents a detailed account of the new methodical approaches to gene mapping. It provides completely up-to-date information and comprehensive coverage of research in this field, and includes contributions from the leading experts. The book gives a broad overview of the genetic mapping involved in inherited diseases and discusses the shortcomings of established mapping procedures. The book will be essential reading for all researchers and postgraduate research students in molecular genetics, clinical genetics, and molecular biology, but also those involved in ophthalmology, public health, medical statistics, and mathematics.

Key Features

The volume covers:

  • Introduction and History
  • Linkage in Dominant Recessive and Oligogenic Disease
  • Model Free (Non-Parametric) Methods
  • Tools (for Gene Mapping)
  • Applications

Readership

Researchers and postgraduate research students in genetics with emphasis on human molecular genetics, clinical genetics, molecular biology, epidemiological genetics, and biochemistry. Individuals in the fields of opthamology, pediatrics, gynecology, psychiatry, hearing research, public health, tropical medicine, blood banking, medical statistics, and mathematics.

Table of Contents

Introduction and History:

J.H. Edwards, Introduction.

A.W.F. Edwards, The Early History of the Statistical Estimation of Linkage.

Linkage in Dominant, Recessive, and Polygenic Disease:

N.E. Morton and P. Lio, Oligogenic Linkage and Map Integration.

J. Ott, Genetic Mapping in Complex Disorders.

J.H. Edwards, Recessive Disease and Allelic Association.

T. Grimm, Mutation-Selection-Equilibria, Genetic Models, and Linkage Analysis.

D. Stephens and C.A.B. Smith, Simple Likelihood and Probability Calculations for Linkage Analysis.

About the Editor

Ivar-Harry Pawlowtzki

Affiliations and Expertise

Institut for Humangenetik, Universitat Munster, Germany

J. Edwards

Elizabeth Thompson

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Washington, Seattle, U.S.A.

Reviews

"These contributions, from some of the most eminent geneticists of our day, are dazzlingly heterogenous in both style and content. They range from the thorough and methodical to the allusive and almost whimsical, from a fascinating account of the earliest history of linkage analysis to descriptions of novel methods whose status in the field is as yet unclear...I would recommend this book to anyone with an interest in this field." --ANNALS OF HUMAN GENETICS

Ratings and Reviews

