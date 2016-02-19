Genetic Improvement of Vegetable Crops

Genetic improvement has played a vital role in enhancing the yield potential of vegetable crops. There are numerous vegetable crops grown worldwide and variable degrees of research on genetics, breeding and biotechnology have been conducted on these crops. This book brings together the results of such research on crops grouped as alliums, crucifers, cucurbits, leaf crops, tropical underground and miscellaneous. Written by eminent specialists, each chapter concentrates on one crop and covers cytology, genetics, breeding objectives, germplasm resources, reproductive biology, selection breeding methods, heterosis and hybrid seed production, quality and processing attributes and technology. This unique collection will be of great value to students, scientists and vegetable breeders as it provides a reference guide on genetics, breeding and biotechnology of a wide range of vegetable crops.