Genetic Improvement of Vegetable Crops
1st Edition
Description
Genetic improvement has played a vital role in enhancing the yield potential of vegetable crops. There are numerous vegetable crops grown worldwide and variable degrees of research on genetics, breeding and biotechnology have been conducted on these crops. This book brings together the results of such research on crops grouped as alliums, crucifers, cucurbits, leaf crops, tropical underground and miscellaneous. Written by eminent specialists, each chapter concentrates on one crop and covers cytology, genetics, breeding objectives, germplasm resources, reproductive biology, selection breeding methods, heterosis and hybrid seed production, quality and processing attributes and technology. This unique collection will be of great value to students, scientists and vegetable breeders as it provides a reference guide on genetics, breeding and biotechnology of a wide range of vegetable crops.
Readership
For students, scientists and plant breeders working in the disciplines of plant sciences and horticulture.
Table of Contents
Selected Papers: Preface. Chive Allium schoenoprasum L., T. Tatlioglu. Leek Allium ampeloprasum, D. A. C. Pink. Welsh onion Allium fistulosum, B. V. Ford-Lloyd & S. J. Armstrong. Brussel sprouts Brassica oleracea var. gemmifera DC., D. J. Okendon & B. M. Smith. Chinese cabbage Brassica pekinensis B. chinensis, G. Kalloo & M. K. Rana. Kohlrabi Brassica oleracea var. gongylodes, G. Kalloo. Ashgourd Benincase hispida (Thumb.) Cogn., N. Mini Raj et al. Bottle gourd Lageneria sicerari (Mol.) Standl., G. Kalloo. Snakegourd Trichosanthes anguina L., N. Mini Raj et al. Melon Cucumis melo L., J. D. McCreight. Amaranth Amaranthus spp., I. Sreelathakumary & K. V. Peter. Cowpea Vigna unguiculata (L.) Walp, M. G. Som & P. Hazra. Field bean Lablab purpureus (L.) Sweet, G. Kalloo. Runner bean Phaseolus coccineus L., G. Kalloo. Soybean Glycine max (L.) Merrill, G. S. Brar & T. E. Carter Jr. Beetroot Beta vulgaris subsp. vulgaris, D. A. C. Pink. Parsnip Pastina sativa L., G. Kalloo. Swede and turnip Brassica napus L. var. napobrassica L. var. glabra, D. A. C. Pink. Chicory Chichorium intybus L., G. Kalloo. Lettuce Lactuca sativa L., D. A. C. Pink & E. M. Keane. Watercress Rorippa spp., D. A. C. Pink. Potato Solanum tuberosum , D. S. Douches & K. Jastrzebski. Cassava Manihot esculenta Crantz, C. H. Hershey. Taro Colocasia spp., C. A. C. Okonkwo. Globe artichoke Cynara scolymus L., P. Pecaut. Okra Abelmaschus spp., B. R. Sharma. Sweet corn Zea mays L., W. F. Tracey.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1993
- Published:
- 7th January 1993
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080984667
About the Editor
G. Kalloo
Affiliations and Expertise
Directorate of Vegetable Research, Varanasi, India
B.O. Bergh
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, USA
Reviews
@from:Gates, Phil @qu:This will be an indispensible book for plant breeders and a key source of reference for any crop scientist who is beginning work with a new vegetable species. @source:J. therm. Biol. Vol. 19, No. 1