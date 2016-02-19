Genetic Expression in the Cell Cycle
Genetic Expression in the Cell Cycle provides an understanding of the molecular mechanisms that govern the expression of genetic information during the cell cycle. The initial five chapters describe the intimate relationships between the supramolecular complexes that form the basic structure of chromatin. Emphasis is placed on the dynamics of cycle-dependent changes in the structural organization of some of these components. Subsequent chapters demonstrate that small nuclear RNAs (SnRNA) are actively involved in gene regulation in eukaryotic cells; discuss the relationship between cell cycle regulation in the yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae and transcription of ribosomal RNA genes; and describe the use of conditional lethal mutants to study the regulation of the cell cycle of eukaryotic cells. The remaining chapters discuss the concepts and methodologies employed to isolate and study specific cell cycle mutants of S. cerevisiae; the antiproliferative effect of interferon on cultured human fibroblasts; and the role of cell membrane and related subcellular elements in the control of proliferation, differentiation, and cell cycle kinetics.
I. Structure and Function of the Eukaryotic Genome
1. Organization of Nucleosomes in Chromatin and Chromosomes in Eukaryotic Cells
I. Introduction
II. Hexagonal Bipartite Disk Structure of the Nucleosome
III. The Conformation of DNA
IV. Histone-Histone and DNA-Histone Interactions
V. Histone HI and Alignment of Nucleosomes
VI. Higher Order Packing
VII. Interphase Chromatin and Metaphase Chromosomes
VIII. Conclusion
References
2. Cell Cycle Studies of Histone Acetylation and the Structure and Function of Chromatin
I. Introduction
II. Chromatin Structure
III. Cell Cycle Studies of Histone Acetylation Using Physarum polycephalum as a Model System
IV. Acetate Content of H4 in the Cell Cycle
V. H4 Acetate Content Varies during the Cell Cycle
VI. Acetate Turnover on H4 in the Cell Cycle
VII. Histone Deacetylase Activity in the Cell Cycle
VIII. Role of Histone Acetylation
References
3. Role of HMG-Nucleosome Complexes in Eukaryotic Gene Activity
I. Introduction
II. Nucleosome Core Particles
III. Characterization of the High Mobility Group Proteins
IV. Fractionation and Characterization of Acetyltransferases
V. Proposed Mechanisms of HMG-Induced RNA Transcription
VI. Summary
References
4. RNA Content and Chromatin Structure in Cycling and Noncycling Cell Populations Studied by Flow Cytometry
I. Introduction
II. RNA Content
III. Chromatin Structure
IV. Detection of the Discrete Cell Cycle Compartments Based on Differences in RNA Content and Chromatin Structure
References
5. Nuclear Fluorescence and Chromatin Condensation of Mammalian Cells during the Cell Cycle with Special Reference to the d Phase
I. Introduction
II. The QDH Staining Method and Fluorescent Nuclear Patterns
III. Fluorometric Measurements of QDH-Stained Nuclei from Synchronized
IV. Fluorescence Patterns Resulting upon Release from Serum Block
V. Correlation of PCC Morphology with QDH Staining Patterns
VI. Applications of Cytologie Methods to the Analysis of Blocks Caused by Temperature-Sensitive Mutations
VII. Discussion
References
II. Genetic Expression and Posttranscriptional Modifications
6. Stimulation of Transcription in Isolated Mammalian Nuclei by Specific Small Nuclear RNAs
I. Introduction
II. The Use of Isolated Nuclei for Assay of Regulatory Elements in Transcription
III. Role of Loosely Bound Non-Histone Chromosomal Proteins and SnRNAs
IV. Tissue and Species Specificity of SnRNAs
V. Effect on RNA Polymerase II: Initiation and Sizing of RNA Transcripts
VI. The Search for the Active SnRNA Subfraction
VII. Implications and Prospects
References
7. Transcription of rRNA Genes and Cell Cycle Regulation in the Yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae
I. Introduction
II. Yeast as a Model Eukaryote
III. Regulation of the Yeast Cell Cycle
IV. Experimental Approach
V. Discussion
References
8. Posttranscriptional Regulation of Expression of the Gene for an Ammonium-lnducible Glutamate Dehydrogenase during the Cell Cycle of the Eukaryote Chlorella
I. Introduction
II. Ammonia and Light Requirement for Induction of NADP-GDH Antigen
III. Turnover of NADP-GDH during Induction and Its Rapid Inactivation by Covalent Modification during Deinduction Period
IV. Presence of NADP-GDH mRNA on Polysomes of Both Induced and Uninduced Cells
V. Synthesis and Rapid Degradation of NADP-GDH Subunits in Uninduced Cells
VI. Posttranscriptional Model for Induction of NADP-GDH Activity
VII. Accumulation of NADP-GDH mRNA in Uninduced Synchronous Cells: A Possible Explanation for Observed Continuous Increase in Enzyme Potential during the Cell Cycle
References
9. Genes and the Regulation of the Cell Cycle
I. Introduction
II. Execution Points
III. Informational Content of Cells and of Cytoplasts
IV. Nature of the ts Mutations
V. Induction of Cellular DNA Replication in G1-Specific ts Mutants by Viruses
VI. Future Directions of Research
References
10. The Nature of G0 in Yeast
I. Introduction: The Question of the G0 State
II. Mutant Isolation Procedures
III. Mutant Characterization
IV. Start as the Sole Regulatory Point
V. Resting Phase is Quantitatively Different
References
11. The Effect of Morphogenese Hormones on the Cell Cycle of Cultured Drosophila Cells
I. Introduction
II. Ecdysteroid-Responsive Tissues in Vitro
III. Ecdysteroid-Responsive Cell Lines
IV. Differentiative Responses of Kc Cells to Ecdysteroids
V. Ecdysteroid-Induced Alterations in the Kc Cell Cycle
VI. Acquisition of Resistance to Ecdysteroids in Kc Cells
VII. Conclusions and Future Directions
References
12. Interferon as a Modulator of Human Fibroblast Proliferation and Growth
I. Introduction
II. Relationship between Interferon Concentration and Antiproliferative Effect of Interferon
III. Relationship between the Duration of Interferon Treatment and the Antiproliferative Effect
IV. Time-Lapse Cinemicrographic Analysis of the Kinetics of Proliferation of Control and Interferon- Treated Fibroblasts
V. Cell Surface Area and Nuclear Characteristics
VI. Cell Volume
VII. Macromolecular Synthesis and Cellular Content of Macromolecules
VIII. Cell Cycle Phase Distribution
IX. Cell Locomotion
X. Cytoskeletal Components
XI. Cell Surface Fibronectin
XII. Conclusions and General Comments
References
13. Different Sequences of Events Regulate the Initiation of DNA Replication in Cultured Mouse Cells
I. Introduction
II. Experimental System
III. Action of a Growth Factor Alone
IV. Interaction of a Growth Factor with a Nonmitogenic Compound
V. Interaction between Growth Factors
VI. Possible Interpretations
References
III. Ionic and Membrane Modulations in the Cell Cycle
14. Modulation of Structure and Function of the Plasma Membrane in the Cell Cycle of Neuroblastoma Cells
I. Introduction
II. Cell Cycle Kinetics
III. Dynamic Properties of Plasma Membrane Components
IV. Structural Features of the Plasma Membrane
V. Cation Transport and Electrical Membrane Properties
VI. Growth Stimulation and Cation Transport
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
15. The Role of Ions, Ion Fluxes, and Na+=, K+-ATPase Activity in the Control of Proliferation, Differentiation, and Transformation
I. Introduction
II. The Role of Ions in the Control of Metabolism and of Cell Proliferation
III. The Role of Na+ and K+ in Cell Differentiation
IV. The Role of Ions and Ion Fluxes in the Stimulation of Cell Proliferation
V. Comparison of Intracellular Element (Ion) Contents and Na+, K+- ATPase Activity of Normal and Cancer Cells
VI. The Effects of Amiloride on Normal and Tumor Cell Growth
VII. Conclusions
References
16. The Central Role of Calcium in the Modulation of Cell Division
I. Introduction
II. General Concepts of Calcium as a Modulator of Diverse Cell Functions
III. Synchronized Tetrahymena as a Model System to Study Calcium Fluxes in Relation to Cell Division
IV. Possible Role for Calmodulin as a Modulator of Events Associated with Cell Division
V. Conclusions and Perspectives
References
17. Univalent Cation Concentration and Regulation of the BALB/C-3T3 Growth Cycle
I. Introduction
II. Hormonal Regulation of Cell Growth and Ion Flux
III. Rapid Changes in Fibroblast Monovalent Cation Flux
IV. Later Changes in Monovalent Cations during Go/G1
V. Increased Na+, K+ Pumping Is Not Required for Growth of G0-Arrested 3T3 Cells
VI. Mechanism of Ouabain Inhibition of Cell Growth
VII. Monovalent Cations and Transformation of Fibroblasts
VIII. Monovalent Cation Flux in Fibroblasts: Current Status
IX. The Cell Growth Cycle and Monovalent Cation Flux: Future Directions of Research
References
Index
