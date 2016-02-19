Genetic Engineering of Crop Plants
1st Edition
Description
Genetic Engineering of Crop Plants is a proceeding of The 49th Nottingham Easter School in Agricultural Science, which was held at Sutton Bonington on April 17-21, 1989. This symposium discussed progress in the generation of crop species resistant to herbicides, viruses, and insects. The book discusses topics such as the genetic manipulation in plants; genetic engineering of crops for insect and herbicide resistance; the expression of heat shock gene in transgenic plants; and tuber-specific gene expression. The book also covers topics such as regulation of gene expression in transgenic tomato plants; the molecular biology of pea seed development; and the regulatory elements of maize storage protein genes. The text is recommended for experts in the field of botany, agriculture, and genetics who would like to know more about the improvement of crop plants through genetics.
1 All Sorts of Plant Genetic Manipulation
2 Coat Protein-Mediated Protection Against Virus Infection
3 The Molecular Biology of Satellite RNA From Cucumber Mosaic Virus
4 Molecular Aspects Of Cauliflower Mosaic Virus Pathogenesis
5 Genetic Engineering of Crops For Insect Resistance Using Genes of Plant Origin
6 Genetic Engineering of Plants for Resistance to the Herbicide 2,4-D
7 Functional Analysis of Sequences Regulating the Expression of Heat Shock Genes in Transgenic Plants
8 Spatial and Temporal Patterns of Expression of a Novel Wound-Induced Gene in Potato
9 Tuber-Specific Gene Expression in Transgenic Potato Plants
10 Regulation of Gene Expression in Transgenic Tomato Plants by Antisense RNA and Repining-SpecificPromoters
11 The Molecular Biology of Pea Seed Development with Particular Reference to the Storage Protein Genes
12 Controlling Elements of the Pisum Sativum LegA Gene
13 Expression of Modified Legume Storage Protein Genes in Different Systems and Studies On Intracellular Targeting of Vicia Faba Legumin in Yeast
14 Regulatory Elements of Maize Storage Protein Genes
15 Hormonal Control of Wheat Î±-Amylase Genes
16 Expression of Genes For Photosynthetic Electron Transfer Components in Transgenic Plants
17 Cloning and Molecular Analysis of Anthocyanin Genes in Zea Mays
18 Transgenic Petunia Plants Differing in The Expression of Maize Al Gene
19 Modulation of Plant Gene Expression
20 Regenerable Suspension and Protoplast Cultures of Barley and Stable Transformation Via DNA Uptake Into Protoplasts
21 Regeneration and Transformation of Apple and Strawberry Using Disarmed Ti-Binary Vectors
22 The Complexity of The Regulation of Expression of Nodulation Genes of Rhizobium
23 Function and Regulation of the Early Nodulin Gene ENOD2
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1990
- Published:
- 19th March 1990
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483100111