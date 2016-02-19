Genetic Engineering of Crop Plants is a proceeding of The 49th Nottingham Easter School in Agricultural Science, which was held at Sutton Bonington on April 17-21, 1989. This symposium discussed progress in the generation of crop species resistant to herbicides, viruses, and insects. The book discusses topics such as the genetic manipulation in plants; genetic engineering of crops for insect and herbicide resistance; the expression of heat shock gene in transgenic plants; and tuber-specific gene expression. The book also covers topics such as regulation of gene expression in transgenic tomato plants; the molecular biology of pea seed development; and the regulatory elements of maize storage protein genes. The text is recommended for experts in the field of botany, agriculture, and genetics who would like to know more about the improvement of crop plants through genetics.

1 All Sorts of Plant Genetic Manipulation

2 Coat Protein-Mediated Protection Against Virus Infection

3 The Molecular Biology of Satellite RNA From Cucumber Mosaic Virus

4 Molecular Aspects Of Cauliflower Mosaic Virus Pathogenesis

5 Genetic Engineering of Crops For Insect Resistance Using Genes of Plant Origin

6 Genetic Engineering of Plants for Resistance to the Herbicide 2,4-D

7 Functional Analysis of Sequences Regulating the Expression of Heat Shock Genes in Transgenic Plants

8 Spatial and Temporal Patterns of Expression of a Novel Wound-Induced Gene in Potato

9 Tuber-Specific Gene Expression in Transgenic Potato Plants

10 Regulation of Gene Expression in Transgenic Tomato Plants by Antisense RNA and Repining-SpecificPromoters

11 The Molecular Biology of Pea Seed Development with Particular Reference to the Storage Protein Genes

12 Controlling Elements of the Pisum Sativum LegA Gene

13 Expression of Modified Legume Storage Protein Genes in Different Systems and Studies On Intracellular Targeting of Vicia Faba Legumin in Yeast

14 Regulatory Elements of Maize Storage Protein Genes

15 Hormonal Control of Wheat Î±-Amylase Genes

16 Expression of Genes For Photosynthetic Electron Transfer Components in Transgenic Plants

17 Cloning and Molecular Analysis of Anthocyanin Genes in Zea Mays

18 Transgenic Petunia Plants Differing in The Expression of Maize Al Gene

19 Modulation of Plant Gene Expression

20 Regenerable Suspension and Protoplast Cultures of Barley and Stable Transformation Via DNA Uptake Into Protoplasts

21 Regeneration and Transformation of Apple and Strawberry Using Disarmed Ti-Binary Vectors

22 The Complexity of The Regulation of Expression of Nodulation Genes of Rhizobium

23 Function and Regulation of the Early Nodulin Gene ENOD2

