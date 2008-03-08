Genetic Dissection of Complex Traits, Volume 60
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
I OVERVIEW AND FUNDAMENTALS
1 An Overview of Genetic Dissection of Complex Traits D. C. Rao2 Familial Resemblance and Heritability Treva K. Rice 3 Linkage and Association: Basic Concepts Ingrid B. Borecki and Micheal A. Province 4 Definition of Phenotype Mary K. Wojczynski and Hemant K. Tiwari
5 Genotyping Platforms for Mass Throughput Genotyping with SNPs, including Human Genome-Wide Scans Karen Maresso and Ulrich Broeckel
6 Genotyping Errors and their Impact on Genetic Analysis
Michael B. Miller, Karen Schwander, and D.C. Rao
II LINKAGE AND ASSOCIATION ANALYSIS
7 Model-Based Methods for Linkage Analysis John P. Rice, Nancy L. Saccone and Jonathan Corbett
8 Contemporary Model-Free Methods for Linkage Analysis
Laura Almasy and John Blangero
9 DNA Sequence-Based Phenotypic Association Analysis Nicholas J. Schork, Jennifer Wessel, and Nathalie Malo
10 Family-Based Methods for Linkage and Association Analysis
Nan M. Laird and Christoph Lange
11 Searching for Additional Disease Loci in a Genomic Region Glenys Thomson and Lisa F. Barcellos
12 Methods for Handling Multiple Testing
Treva Rice, Nicholas J. Schork and D.C. Rao
III SPECIAL TOPICS
13 Meta-analysis Methods Thomas A. Trikalinos, Georgia Salanti, Elias Zintzaras, and John P.A. Ioannidis
14 Haplotype Association Analysis Nianjun Liu, Kui Zhang, and Hongyu Zhao
15 Characterization of LD Structures and the Utility of HapMap in Genetic Association Studies C. Charles Gu, Kai Yu, and D.C. Rao
16 Associations among Multiple Markers and Complex Disease: Models, Algorithms, and Applications Themistocles L. Assimes, Adam B. Olshen, Balasubramanian Narasimhan and Richard A. Olshen
17 Optimum Study Designs for Genome-Wide Association Studies Peter Kraft and David G. Cox
18 Ethical, Legal, and Social Implications of Biobanks for Genetics Research Susanne B. Haga and Laura M. Beskow
IV PROMISING TOPICS
19 Admixture Mapping and the Role of Population Structure for Localizing Disease Genes Xiaofeng Zhu, Hua Tang, and Neil Risch
20 Integrating Global Gene Expression Analysis and Genetics Charles R. Farber and Aldons J. Lusis
21 A Systems Biology Approach to Drug Discovery Jun Zhu, Bin Zhang, and Eric E. Schadt
22 The Promise of Composite Likelihood Methods for Addressing Computationally Intensive Challenges Na Li
23 Comparative Genomics for Detecting Human Disease Genes Carol Moreno, Jozef Lazar, Howard J. Jacob and Anne E. Kwitek
V OUTSTANDING CHALLENGES
24 From Genetics to Mechanism of Disease Liability Andreas Rohrwasser, Paul Lott, Robert B. Weiss, and Jean-Marc Lalouel
25 Into the Post-HapMap Era Newton E. Morton
Description
The field of genetics is rapidly evolving and new medical breakthroughs are occuring as a result of advances in knowledge of genetics. This series continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.
Key Features
- Five sections on the latest advances in complex traits
- Methods for testing with ethical, legal, and social implications
- Hot topics include discussions on systems biology approach to drug discovery; using comparative genomics for detecting human disease genes; computationally intensive challenges, and more
Readership
Geneticists, molecular biologists, neurobiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 8th March 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080569116
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123738837
