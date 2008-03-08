Genetic Dissection of Complex Traits - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123738837, 9780080569116

Genetic Dissection of Complex Traits, Volume 60

2nd Edition

Editors: D.C. Rao C. Charles Gu
eBook ISBN: 9780080569116
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123738837
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th March 2008
Page Count: 300
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
185.00
157.25
110.00
93.50
161.00
136.85
137.00
116.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

I OVERVIEW AND FUNDAMENTALS

1 An Overview of Genetic Dissection of Complex Traits D. C. Rao

2 Familial Resemblance and Heritability Treva K. Rice 3 Linkage and Association: Basic Concepts Ingrid B. Borecki and Micheal A. Province 4 Definition of Phenotype Mary K. Wojczynski and Hemant K. Tiwari

5 Genotyping Platforms for Mass Throughput Genotyping with SNPs, including Human Genome-Wide Scans Karen Maresso and Ulrich Broeckel

6 Genotyping Errors and their Impact on Genetic Analysis
Michael B. Miller, Karen Schwander, and D.C. Rao

II LINKAGE AND ASSOCIATION ANALYSIS

7 Model-Based Methods for Linkage Analysis John P. Rice, Nancy L. Saccone and Jonathan Corbett

8 Contemporary Model-Free Methods for Linkage Analysis
Laura Almasy and John Blangero

9 DNA Sequence-Based Phenotypic Association Analysis Nicholas J. Schork, Jennifer Wessel, and Nathalie Malo

10 Family-Based Methods for Linkage and Association Analysis
Nan M. Laird and Christoph Lange

11 Searching for Additional Disease Loci in a Genomic Region Glenys Thomson and Lisa F. Barcellos

12 Methods for Handling Multiple Testing
Treva Rice, Nicholas J. Schork and D.C. Rao

III SPECIAL TOPICS

13 Meta-analysis Methods Thomas A. Trikalinos, Georgia Salanti, Elias Zintzaras, and John P.A. Ioannidis

14 Haplotype Association Analysis Nianjun Liu, Kui Zhang, and Hongyu Zhao

15 Characterization of LD Structures and the Utility of HapMap in Genetic Association Studies C. Charles Gu, Kai Yu, and D.C. Rao

16 Associations among Multiple Markers and Complex Disease: Models, Algorithms, and Applications Themistocles L. Assimes, Adam B. Olshen, Balasubramanian Narasimhan and Richard A. Olshen

17 Optimum Study Designs for Genome-Wide Association Studies Peter Kraft and David G. Cox

18 Ethical, Legal, and Social Implications of Biobanks for Genetics Research Susanne B. Haga and Laura M. Beskow

IV PROMISING TOPICS

19 Admixture Mapping and the Role of Population Structure for Localizing Disease Genes Xiaofeng Zhu, Hua Tang, and Neil Risch

20 Integrating Global Gene Expression Analysis and Genetics Charles R. Farber and Aldons J. Lusis

21 A Systems Biology Approach to Drug Discovery Jun Zhu, Bin Zhang, and Eric E. Schadt

22 The Promise of Composite Likelihood Methods for Addressing Computationally Intensive Challenges Na Li

23 Comparative Genomics for Detecting Human Disease Genes Carol Moreno, Jozef Lazar, Howard J. Jacob and Anne E. Kwitek

V OUTSTANDING CHALLENGES

24 From Genetics to Mechanism of Disease Liability Andreas Rohrwasser, Paul Lott, Robert B. Weiss, and Jean-Marc Lalouel

25 Into the Post-HapMap Era Newton E. Morton

Description

The field of genetics is rapidly evolving and new medical breakthroughs are occuring as a result of advances in knowledge of genetics. This series continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.

Key Features

  • Five sections on the latest advances in complex traits
  • Methods for testing with ethical, legal, and social implications
  • Hot topics include discussions on systems biology approach to drug discovery; using comparative genomics for detecting human disease genes; computationally intensive challenges, and more

Readership

Geneticists, molecular biologists, neurobiologists

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080569116
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123738837

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

D.C. Rao Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO, USA

C. Charles Gu Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.