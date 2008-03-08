Genetic Dissection of Complex Traits, Volume 60

I OVERVIEW AND FUNDAMENTALS

1 An Overview of Genetic Dissection of Complex Traits D. C. Rao

2 Familial Resemblance and Heritability Treva K. Rice 3 Linkage and Association: Basic Concepts Ingrid B. Borecki and Micheal A. Province 4 Definition of Phenotype Mary K. Wojczynski and Hemant K. Tiwari

5 Genotyping Platforms for Mass Throughput Genotyping with SNPs, including Human Genome-Wide Scans Karen Maresso and Ulrich Broeckel

6 Genotyping Errors and their Impact on Genetic Analysis

Michael B. Miller, Karen Schwander, and D.C. Rao

II LINKAGE AND ASSOCIATION ANALYSIS

7 Model-Based Methods for Linkage Analysis John P. Rice, Nancy L. Saccone and Jonathan Corbett

8 Contemporary Model-Free Methods for Linkage Analysis

Laura Almasy and John Blangero

9 DNA Sequence-Based Phenotypic Association Analysis Nicholas J. Schork, Jennifer Wessel, and Nathalie Malo

10 Family-Based Methods for Linkage and Association Analysis

Nan M. Laird and Christoph Lange

11 Searching for Additional Disease Loci in a Genomic Region Glenys Thomson and Lisa F. Barcellos

12 Methods for Handling Multiple Testing

Treva Rice, Nicholas J. Schork and D.C. Rao

III SPECIAL TOPICS

13 Meta-analysis Methods Thomas A. Trikalinos, Georgia Salanti, Elias Zintzaras, and John P.A. Ioannidis

14 Haplotype Association Analysis Nianjun Liu, Kui Zhang, and Hongyu Zhao

15 Characterization of LD Structures and the Utility of HapMap in Genetic Association Studies C. Charles Gu, Kai Yu, and D.C. Rao

16 Associations among Multiple Markers and Complex Disease: Models, Algorithms, and Applications Themistocles L. Assimes, Adam B. Olshen, Balasubramanian Narasimhan and Richard A. Olshen

17 Optimum Study Designs for Genome-Wide Association Studies Peter Kraft and David G. Cox

18 Ethical, Legal, and Social Implications of Biobanks for Genetics Research Susanne B. Haga and Laura M. Beskow

IV PROMISING TOPICS

19 Admixture Mapping and the Role of Population Structure for Localizing Disease Genes Xiaofeng Zhu, Hua Tang, and Neil Risch

20 Integrating Global Gene Expression Analysis and Genetics Charles R. Farber and Aldons J. Lusis

21 A Systems Biology Approach to Drug Discovery Jun Zhu, Bin Zhang, and Eric E. Schadt

22 The Promise of Composite Likelihood Methods for Addressing Computationally Intensive Challenges Na Li

23 Comparative Genomics for Detecting Human Disease Genes Carol Moreno, Jozef Lazar, Howard J. Jacob and Anne E. Kwitek

V OUTSTANDING CHALLENGES

24 From Genetics to Mechanism of Disease Liability Andreas Rohrwasser, Paul Lott, Robert B. Weiss, and Jean-Marc Lalouel

25 Into the Post-HapMap Era Newton E. Morton