Genetic Diagnosis of Endocrine Disorders

Dr. Roy Weiss joined the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine as Chairman and the Kathleen and Stanley Glaser Distinguished Chair in Medicine in June 2014. He is also the Rabbi Morris I. Esformes Professor Emeritus at the University of Chicago. Dr. Weiss is an expert in diseases of the thyroid and has described several genetic diseases of the thyroid along with Dr. Samuel Refetoff. Together, they have one of the largest referral centers for genetic thyroid disease in the world. His research centers on the mechanisms of thyroid hormone action at the molecular, physiological, and psychological levels. Dr. Weiss has examined the molecular basis for the syndrome of resistance to thyroid hormone (RTH) as well as other diseases of thyroid hormone action. He has published over 175 papers. He is a fellow in the American College of Physicians, The American College of Endocrinology, and the American Academy of Pediatrics. His research has been supported by the NIH and has received numerous teaching awards. He is the current President of the Central Society for Clinical and Translational Research.