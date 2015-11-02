Genetic Control of Malaria and Dengue
1st Edition
Description
Genetic Control of Malaria and Dengue focuses on the knowledge, technology, regulation and ethics of using genetically modified mosquitoes to interrupt the transmission of important vector-borne diseases including Malaria. It contains coverage of the current state of knowledge of vector-borne diseases and how they are currently controlled; vaccine, drug and insecticide development; various strategies for altering the genome of mosquitoes in beneficial ways; and the regulatory, ethical and social environment concerning these strategies.
For more than five decades, the prospect of using genetically-modified mosquitoes to control vector-borne disease transmission has been a purely hypothetical scenario. We simply did not have the technology or basic knowledge to be able to do it. With the explosion of field trials and potential interventions in development, Genetic Control of Malaria and Dengue provides a comprehensive overview of research in genetics, microbiology, virology, and ecology involved in the development and implementation of genetic modification programs for virus and disease control. This book is meant to provide a practical guide to researchers, regulators and the general public about how this technology actually works, how it can be improved, and what is still unknown.
Key Features
- Includes coverage of vectorial capacity, critical to understanding vector-borne disease transmission
- Provides a summary of the concepts of both population suppression and population replacement
- Contains pivotal coverage of ethical and ecological ramifications of genetics-based control strategies
Readership
Researchers and upper-level graduate students in virology, biological sciences, microbiology, genetics, and tropical medicine
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Biographies
- Chapter 1. Tramsgemic Pests and Human Health: A Short Overview of Social, Cultural, and Scientific Considerations, by Tim Antonelli, Amanda Clayton, Molly Hartzog, Sophia Webster, and Gabriel Zilnik
- Chapter 2. Concepts and History of Genetic Control, by Maxwell J Scott and Mark Q Benedict
- Chapter 3. Considerations for Disrupting Malaria Transmission in Africa Using Genetically Modified Mosquitoes, Ecology of Anopheline Disease Vectors, and Current Methods of Control, by Mamadou B Coulibaly, Sekou F Traore, and Yeya T Toure
- Chapter 4. Ecology of Malaria Vectors and Current (Nongenetic) Methods of Control in the Asia Region, by Patchara Sriwichai, Rhea Longley and Jetsumon Sattabongkot
- Chapter 5. Ecology of Anopheles darlingi, the Primary Malaria Vector in the Americas and Current Nongenetic Methods of Vector Control, by Jan E Conn and Paulo E Ribolla
- Chapter 6. Considerations for Disrupting Dengue Virus Transmission; Ecology of Aedes aegypti and Current (Nongenetic) Methods of Control, by Roberto Barrera
- Chapter 7. The Challenge of Disrupting Vectorial Capacity, by Robert E Sinden
- Chapter 8. Gene Insertion and Deletion in Mosquitoes, Zach N Adelman, Sanjay Basu, and Kevin M Myles
- Chapter 9. Gene Drive Strategies for Population Replacement, by John M Marshall and Omar S Akbari
- Chapter 10. Exploring the Sex-Determination Pathway for Control of Mosquito-Borne Infectious Diseases, James K Biedler, Brantley A Hall, Xiaofang Jiang, and Zhijian J Tu
- Chapter 11. Disruption of Mosquito Olfaction, by Conor J McMeniman
- Chapter 12. Disruption of Mosquito Blood Meal Protein Metabolism, by Patricia Y Scaraffia
- Chapter 13. Engineering Pathogen Resistance in Mosquitoes, by Zach N Adelman Sanjay Basu, and Kevin M Myles
- Chapter 14. Genetic Control of Malaria and Dengue Using Wolbachia, by Zhiyong Xi and Deepak Joshi
- Chapter 15. Employing the Mosquito Microflora for Disease Control, by Benjamin J Blumberg, Sarah M Short, and George Dimopoulos
- Chapter 16. Regulation of Transgenic Mosquitoes, by Hector Quemanda
- Chapter 17. Economic Analysis of Genetically Modified Mosquito Strategies, by Eduardo A Undurraga, Yara A Halasa, and Donald S Shepard
- Chapter 18. Community Engagement, by Danilo O Carvalho and Margareth L Capurro
- Chapter 19. Impact of Genetic Modification of Vector Populations on the Malaria Eradication Agenda, by Vanessa Macias and Anthony A James
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 486
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 2nd November 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128004050
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128002469
About the Author
Zach Adelman
Zach N. Adelman is an associate professor in the Department of Entomology and Fralin Life Science Institute at Virginia Tech. Following earlier work on the generation of pathogen-resistant mosquitoes and the development of novel mosquito promoters, Dr. Adelman's research has more recently focused on the development of novel gene editing/gene replacement approaches for disease vector mosquitoes as well as understanding genetic interactions between arthropod-borne viruses and their mosquito vectors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Fralin Life Institute, Virginia Tech