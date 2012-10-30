Genetic Conditions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729581981

Genetic Conditions

1st Edition

General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series

Authors: Kerryn Phelps Craig Hassed
eBook ISBN: 9780729581981
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 30th October 2012
Description

Genetic Conditions - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. Genetic conditions are those that are directly or indirectly due to a pathogenic variation in a person’s genome that is present at birth. The variant may be inherited from a parent, or occur for the fi rst time in the family in that person in the production of the egg or sperm or at conception (spontaneous mutation or chromosomal change). This chapter covers Epigenetics, Genetic counselling and genetic services, Genetic testing, Chromosomal conditions, Single gene conditions and Inherited genetic susceptibility.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780729581981

About the Author

Kerryn Phelps

Affiliations and Expertise

Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW

Craig Hassed

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University

