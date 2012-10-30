Genetic Conditions
1st Edition
General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series
Description
Genetic Conditions - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. Genetic conditions are those that are directly or indirectly due to a pathogenic variation in a person’s genome that is present at birth. The variant may be inherited from a parent, or occur for the fi rst time in the family in that person in the production of the egg or sperm or at conception (spontaneous mutation or chromosomal change). This chapter covers Epigenetics, Genetic counselling and genetic services, Genetic testing, Chromosomal conditions, Single gene conditions and Inherited genetic susceptibility.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 30th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729581981
About the Author
Kerryn Phelps
Affiliations and Expertise
Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW
Craig Hassed
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University