Genetic Breeding and Molecular Marker-Assisted Selective Breeding of Largemouth Bass
1st Edition
Description
Genetic Breeding and Molecular Marker-Assisted Selective Breeding of Largemouth Bass provides evidenced-based research that summarizes the theory and practice of genetic breeding. It provides a theoretical basis and technical support for the genetic improvement of largemouth bass varieties, but is also a good reference on the genetic breeding of other farmed fish. As knowledge of systematic studies, including germplasm resources, biology, quantitative genetics, selection breeding, variety hybridization and molecular marker assisted breeding is needed to increase growth performance, this book provides comprehensive information that is suitable for aquatic genetic breeding researchers and undergraduate and graduate students in aquatic genetics and breeding.
Key Features
- Presents research on the collection, conservation and evaluation of domestic and abroad germplasm resources, basic biology and genetics, and different types of breeding
- Provides both theory and practical application to enhance the growth and development of new species of fish
- Includes methods to analyze data results and better predict research outcomes
Readership
Researchers and students in the fields of aquaculture genetics, genomics and breeding as well as fish farmers. Research fish biologists
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Germplasm resources of largemouth bass
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Morphological characteristics of largemouth bass subspecies
1.3 To identify largemouth bass subspecies using microsatellite markers
1.4 Difference in mtDNA between largemouth bass subspecies
1.5 DNA fingerprint chromatogram of microsatellite DNA in largemouth bass
1.6 Microsatellite analysis of genetic diversity of largemouth bass in China
1.7 Genetic diversities of largemouth bass in China and America
Chapter 2. The genetic parameters of growth traits and breeding value estimation in largemouth bass (Micropterus salmoides)
2.1 Early-stage growth of largemouth bass
2.2 Morphological traits of largemouth bass in different families during early-stage growth
2.3 Influence of morphological traits on the body weight of largemouth bass
2.4 Heredity parameters of growth traits in largemouth bass
2.5 The breeding value of the growth traits of largemouth bass
Chapter 3. Breeding new varieties of largemouth bass
3.1 Largemouth bass population selection
3.2 Selective breeding of new variety “Youlu No.1 largemouth bass”
3.3 Genetic structure changes during the selection of Youlu No.1 largemouth bass
3.4 Nutritional components and quality evaluation of muscle in Youlu No.1 largemouth bass
3.5 Pyramiding of growth-related genotypes in selected varieties “Youlu No.1 largemouth bass”
3.6 Rearing model for Youlu No. 1 largemouth bass with high yield and high efficiency
Chapter 4 Hybridization between subspecies of largemouth bass
4.1 Growth and morphological differences among northern and Florida subspecies of largemouth bass and their hybrids
4.2 Oxygen consumption rates of the northern subspecies and Florida subspecies of largemouth bass, and their hybrid offspring
4.3 Genetic structure of the northern and Florida subspecies of largemouth bass and their hybrids
Chapter 5 Molecular marker-assisted selective breeding of largemouth bass
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 7th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128164747
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128164730
About the Author
Bai Junjie
Bai Junjie, Professor at the Pearl River Fisheries Research Institute of CAFS, the chief scientist of aquatic biotechnology in the Chinese Academy of Fisheries Sciences, the director of Key Laboratory of Tropical & Subtropical Fishery Resource Application & Cultivation, Ministry of Agriculture of China Born in Fuzhou, Fujian province of China in January 1957. Graduated from the department of biology of Xiamen University in 1982, with a master's degree in aquaculture at Shanghai Fisheries University in 2000. Now work as a professor at the Pearl River Fisheries Research Institute of CAFS, the chief scientist of aquatic biotechnology in the Chinese Academy of Fisheries Sciences, the director of Key Laboratory of Tropical & Subtropical Fishery Resource Application & Cultivation, Ministry of Agriculture of China, and was the deputy director of the Pearl River Fisheries Research Institute of CAFS. The main research focuses on the fish genetic breeding and aquatic biotechnology. Has hosted a national science and technology support projects, the national 863 high-tech project, the foundation of the national science and technology projects, the ministry of agriculture "948" project, the natural science foundation of Guangdong province and Guangdong province science and technology plan projects and so on more than 20 scientific research projects. The new varieties “Youlu No.1 largemouth bass” which grows by 20% was approved by National Certification Committee for Aquatic Varieties, and as a major breeding variety widely used in China. In 2015, the annual production of Youlu No. 1 largemouth bass reached 180,000 tons. Over the past 30 years, more than 10 technical awards were received from government of Guangdong Province, the Ministry of Agriculture of China and Chinese Academy of Fishery Sciences. More than 250 research papers have been published by leading authors in journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Pearl River Fisheries Research Institute of Chinese Academy of Fisheries Sciences (CAFS), Chief Scientist of Aquatic Biotechnology in the CAFS, Director of Key Laboratory of Tropical & Subtropical Fishery Resource Application & Cultivation, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China
Li Shengjie
Li Shengjie, Associate professor and associate director of biotech research laboratory in the Pearl River Fisheries Research Institute of CAFS (China Institute if Fisheries Science) Born in Yueyang city, Hunan province of China in June in 1981 and has graduated from Shanghai Ocean University in 2007 with a master's degree in aquaculture. Now work as associate professor and associate director of biotech research laboratory in the Pearl River Fisheries Research Institute of CAFS, as well as a master's tutor. The main research focuses on fish genetics and breeding and has been in charge of several scientific research projects, including the Science-Technology Supporting Project of the National Twelfth Five-Year-Plan of China, National Natural Science Foundation of China, Natural Science Foundation of Guangdong Province, Science and Technology Planning Project of Guangdong Province, Fishing Port Construction and Fishery Industry Development Project, et al. 9 technical awards has been got from government of Guangdong Province, the Ministry of Agriculture of China and Chinese Academy of Fishery Sciences. As a principal inventor, the new varieties of Youlu No.1 largemouth bass with superior growth performance has been bred. More than 70 research papers have been published including 14 SCI papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate professor and associate director of biotech research laboratory in the Pearl River Fisheries Research Institute of CAFS (China Institute if Fisheries Science)