Genetic Breeding and Molecular Marker-Assisted Selective Breeding of Largemouth Bass

Bai Junjie, Professor at the Pearl River Fisheries Research Institute of CAFS, the chief scientist of aquatic biotechnology in the Chinese Academy of Fisheries Sciences, the director of Key Laboratory of Tropical & Subtropical Fishery Resource Application & Cultivation, Ministry of Agriculture of China Born in Fuzhou, Fujian province of China in January 1957. Graduated from the department of biology of Xiamen University in 1982, with a master's degree in aquaculture at Shanghai Fisheries University in 2000. Now work as a professor at the Pearl River Fisheries Research Institute of CAFS, the chief scientist of aquatic biotechnology in the Chinese Academy of Fisheries Sciences, the director of Key Laboratory of Tropical & Subtropical Fishery Resource Application & Cultivation, Ministry of Agriculture of China, and was the deputy director of the Pearl River Fisheries Research Institute of CAFS. The main research focuses on the fish genetic breeding and aquatic biotechnology. Has hosted a national science and technology support projects, the national 863 high-tech project, the foundation of the national science and technology projects, the ministry of agriculture "948" project, the natural science foundation of Guangdong province and Guangdong province science and technology plan projects and so on more than 20 scientific research projects. The new varieties “Youlu No.1 largemouth bass” which grows by 20% was approved by National Certification Committee for Aquatic Varieties, and as a major breeding variety widely used in China. In 2015, the annual production of Youlu No. 1 largemouth bass reached 180,000 tons. Over the past 30 years, more than 10 technical awards were received from government of Guangdong Province, the Ministry of Agriculture of China and Chinese Academy of Fishery Sciences. More than 250 research papers have been published by leading authors in journals.