Genetic and Genomic Resources of Grain Legume Improvement - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123979353, 9780123984944

Genetic and Genomic Resources of Grain Legume Improvement

1st Edition

Editors: Mohar Singh Hari Upadhyaya I. Bisht
eBook ISBN: 9780123984944
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123979353
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th July 2013
Page Count: 322
Description

Grain legumes, including common-bean, chickpea, pigeonpea, pea, cowpea, lentil and others, form important constituents of global diets, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. Despite this significant role, global production has increased only marginally in the past 50 years. The slow production growth, along with a rising human population and improved buying capacity has substantially reduced the per capita availability of food legumes. Changes in environmental climate have also had significant impact on production, creating a need to identify stable donors among genetic resources for environmentally robust genes and designing crops resilient to climate change.

Genetic and Genomic Resources of Grain Legume Improvement is the first book to bring together the latest resources in plant genetics and genomics to facilitate the identification of specific germplasm, trait mapping and allele mining to more effectively develop biotic and abiotic-stress-resistant grains. This book will be an invaluable resource for researchers, crop biologists and students working with crop development.

Key Features

  • Explores origin, distribution and diversity of grain legumes
  • Presents information on germplasm collection, evaluation and maintenance
  • Offers insight into pre-breeding/germplasm enhancement efforts
  • Integrates genomic and genetic resources in crop improvement
  • Internationally contributed work

Readership

Agronomists; plant geneticists and plant breeding professionals; horticultural scientists; those involved with grain and cereal crops and sustainable agriculture; crop physiologists, ecologists, and ecophysiologists; plant physiologists, environmental microbiologists

Table of Contents

Preface

List of Contributors

1. Introduction

1.1 Common Bean

1.2 Pea

1.3 Chickpea

1.4 Faba Bean

1.5 Cowpea

1.6 Lentil

1.7 Pigeon Pea

1.8 Peanut

1.9 Asian Vigna

1.10 Grass Pea

1.11 Horsegram

References

2. European Common Bean

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Taxonomy, Origin, Distribution and Diversity of Cultivated Phaseolus vulgaris

2.3 Introduction and Dissemination in Europe

2.4 Status of Germplasm Resources Conservation (Ex-Situ, In-Situ, On-Farm)

2.5 Germplasm Evaluation and Use

2.6 A Glimpse at Crop Improvement

2.7 Biochemical and Molecular Diversity

2.8 The Germplasm Safeguarded Through the Attribution of Quality Marks

2.9 Characterization and Evaluation of Landraces: Some Case Studies

2.10 Conclusions

Acknowledgement

References

3. Peas

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Origin, Distribution, Diversity and Systematics

3.3 Status of Germplasm Resources Conservation

3.4 Germplasm Characterization and Evaluation

3.5 Germplasm Maintenance

3.6 Limitations in Germplasm Use

3.7 Germplasm Enhancement Through Wide Crosses

3.8 Pea Genomic Resources

3.9 Conclusions

References

4. Chickpea

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Origin, Distribution, Diversity and Taxonomy

4.3 Erosion of Genetic Diversity from the Traditional Areas

4.4 Status of Germplasm Resources Conservation

4.5 Germplasm Evaluation and Maintenance

4.6 Use of Germplasm in Crop Improvement

4.7 Limitations in Germplasm Use

4.8 Germplasm Enhancement Through Wide Crosses

4.9 Chickpea Genomic Resources

4.10 Conclusions

References

5. Faba Bean

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Origin, Distribution, Diversity and Taxonomy

5.3 Erosion of Genetic Diversity from the Traditional Areas

5.4 Status of Germplasm Resources Conservation

5.5 Germplasm Maintenance

5.6 Use of Genetic Diversity in Faba Bean Breeding

5.7 Germplasm Enhancement Through Wide Crosses

5.8 Faba Bean Genomic Resources

5.9 Conclusions

References

6. Cowpea

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Origin, Distribution, Diversity and Taxonomy

6.3 Erosion of Genetic Diversity from the Traditional Areas

6.4 Status of Germplasm Resources Conservation

6.5 Germplasm Evaluation and Maintenance

6.6 Use of Germplasm in Crop Improvement

6.7 Limitations in Germplasm Use

6.8 Germplasm Enhancement Through Wide Crosses

6.9 Cowpea Genomic Resources

6.10 Conclusions

References

7. Lentil

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Origin, Distribution, Diversity and Taxonomy

7.3 Biosystematics

7.4 Status of Germplasm Resources Conservation

7.5 Germplasm Evaluation and Maintenance

7.6 Use of Germplasm in Crop Improvement

7.7 Limitations in Germplasm Use

7.8 Germplasm Enhancement Through Wide Crosses

7.9 Lentil Genomic Resources

7.10 Conclusions

References

8. Pigeon Pea

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Origin, Distribution, Diversity and Taxonomy

8.3 Erosion of Genetic Diversity from the Traditional Areas

8.4 Status of Germplasm Resources Conservation

8.5 Germplasm Characterization and Evaluation

8.6 Germplasm Maintenance

8.7 Use of Germplasm in Crop Improvement

8.8 Limitations in Germplasm Use

8.9 Germplasm Enhancement Through Wide Crosses

8.10 Pigeon Pea Genomic Resources

8.11 Conclusions

References

9. Peanut

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Origin, Distribution, Diversity and Taxonomy

9.3 Genomic Affinities and Speciation

9.4 Erosion of Genetic Diversity from the Traditional Areas

9.5 Status of Germplasm Resources Conservation

9.6 Germplasm Maintenance and Evaluation

9.7 Use of Germplasm in Crop Improvement

9.8 Limitations in Germplasm Use

9.9 Germplasm Enhancement Through Wide Crosses

9.10 Peanut Genomic Resources

9.11 New Sources of Genetic Diversity

9.12 Conclusions

References

10. Asian Vigna

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Origin, Distribution and Diversity

10.3 Genetic Resource Management

10.4 Germplasm Utilization

10.5 Limitations in Germplasm Use

10.6 Vigna Species Genomic Resources

10.7 Conclusions

References

11. Grass Pea

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Origin, Distribution, Diversity and Taxonomy

11.3 Cytotaxonomy and Genomic Evolution

11.4 Phylogenetic Relationships and Genetic Diversity

11.5 Erosion of Genetic Diversity from the Traditional Areas

11.6 Status of Germplasm Resources Conservation

11.7 Germplasm Evaluation

11.8 Use of Germplasm in Crop Improvement

11.9 Limitations in Germplasm Use

11.10 Germplasm Enhancement Through Wide Crosses

11.11 Grass Pea Genomic Resources

11.12 Conclusions

References

12. Horsegram

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Origin, Distribution, Diversity and Taxonomy

12.3 Erosion of Genetic Diversity from the Traditional Areas

12.4 Status of Germplasm Resources Conservation

12.5 Germplasm Evaluation and Maintenance

12.6 Use of Germplasm in Crop Improvement

12.7 Germplasm Enhancement Through Wide Crosses

12.8 Horsegram Genomic Resources

12.9 Conclusions

References

About the Editor

Mohar Singh

Senior Scientist (Plant Breeding) at the National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources Regional Station in Shimla, India. He has received his doctoral degree in Plant Breeding from the Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University in Palampur, India. He has been working on the genetic and genomic resources of pulses, for the last several years and identiﬁed various useful gene sources for different traits of interest in wild lentil and chickpea species, some of which have since been introgressed into the cultivated background for diversiﬁcation of cultivated gene pool.

Affiliations and Expertise

National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources, India

Hari Upadhyaya

Professor (Plant Genetic Resources), International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics, Patancheru, Hyderabad, India

Affiliations and Expertise

International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics, India

I. Bisht

Principal Scientist cum Head Gene Bank, National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources, Pusa, New Delhi, India

Affiliations and Expertise

National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources, India

Reviews

"Curators at gene banks and researchers — most in Syria, India, and Nigeria — survey the scientific literature to identify genetic resources available for improving 11 grain legumes, also called field legumes and pulses, for various purposes. The legumes are European common beans, peas, chickpeas (garbanzo beans) faba (fava, broad) beans, cowpeas, lentils, pigionpeas, peanuts, the Asian vigna, grass peas, and horsegram."--Reference & Research Book News, December 2013

Ratings and Reviews

