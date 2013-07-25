Genetic and Genomic Resources of Grain Legume Improvement
1st Edition
Description
Grain legumes, including common-bean, chickpea, pigeonpea, pea, cowpea, lentil and others, form important constituents of global diets, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. Despite this significant role, global production has increased only marginally in the past 50 years. The slow production growth, along with a rising human population and improved buying capacity has substantially reduced the per capita availability of food legumes. Changes in environmental climate have also had significant impact on production, creating a need to identify stable donors among genetic resources for environmentally robust genes and designing crops resilient to climate change.
Genetic and Genomic Resources of Grain Legume Improvement is the first book to bring together the latest resources in plant genetics and genomics to facilitate the identification of specific germplasm, trait mapping and allele mining to more effectively develop biotic and abiotic-stress-resistant grains. This book will be an invaluable resource for researchers, crop biologists and students working with crop development.
Key Features
- Explores origin, distribution and diversity of grain legumes
- Presents information on germplasm collection, evaluation and maintenance
- Offers insight into pre-breeding/germplasm enhancement efforts
- Integrates genomic and genetic resources in crop improvement
- Internationally contributed work
Readership
Agronomists; plant geneticists and plant breeding professionals; horticultural scientists; those involved with grain and cereal crops and sustainable agriculture; crop physiologists, ecologists, and ecophysiologists; plant physiologists, environmental microbiologists
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Contributors
1. Introduction
1.1 Common Bean
1.2 Pea
1.3 Chickpea
1.4 Faba Bean
1.5 Cowpea
1.6 Lentil
1.7 Pigeon Pea
1.8 Peanut
1.9 Asian Vigna
1.10 Grass Pea
1.11 Horsegram
References
2. European Common Bean
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Taxonomy, Origin, Distribution and Diversity of Cultivated Phaseolus vulgaris
2.3 Introduction and Dissemination in Europe
2.4 Status of Germplasm Resources Conservation (Ex-Situ, In-Situ, On-Farm)
2.5 Germplasm Evaluation and Use
2.6 A Glimpse at Crop Improvement
2.7 Biochemical and Molecular Diversity
2.8 The Germplasm Safeguarded Through the Attribution of Quality Marks
2.9 Characterization and Evaluation of Landraces: Some Case Studies
2.10 Conclusions
Acknowledgement
References
3. Peas
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Origin, Distribution, Diversity and Systematics
3.3 Status of Germplasm Resources Conservation
3.4 Germplasm Characterization and Evaluation
3.5 Germplasm Maintenance
3.6 Limitations in Germplasm Use
3.7 Germplasm Enhancement Through Wide Crosses
3.8 Pea Genomic Resources
3.9 Conclusions
References
4. Chickpea
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Origin, Distribution, Diversity and Taxonomy
4.3 Erosion of Genetic Diversity from the Traditional Areas
4.4 Status of Germplasm Resources Conservation
4.5 Germplasm Evaluation and Maintenance
4.6 Use of Germplasm in Crop Improvement
4.7 Limitations in Germplasm Use
4.8 Germplasm Enhancement Through Wide Crosses
4.9 Chickpea Genomic Resources
4.10 Conclusions
References
5. Faba Bean
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Origin, Distribution, Diversity and Taxonomy
5.3 Erosion of Genetic Diversity from the Traditional Areas
5.4 Status of Germplasm Resources Conservation
5.5 Germplasm Maintenance
5.6 Use of Genetic Diversity in Faba Bean Breeding
5.7 Germplasm Enhancement Through Wide Crosses
5.8 Faba Bean Genomic Resources
5.9 Conclusions
References
6. Cowpea
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Origin, Distribution, Diversity and Taxonomy
6.3 Erosion of Genetic Diversity from the Traditional Areas
6.4 Status of Germplasm Resources Conservation
6.5 Germplasm Evaluation and Maintenance
6.6 Use of Germplasm in Crop Improvement
6.7 Limitations in Germplasm Use
6.8 Germplasm Enhancement Through Wide Crosses
6.9 Cowpea Genomic Resources
6.10 Conclusions
References
7. Lentil
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Origin, Distribution, Diversity and Taxonomy
7.3 Biosystematics
7.4 Status of Germplasm Resources Conservation
7.5 Germplasm Evaluation and Maintenance
7.6 Use of Germplasm in Crop Improvement
7.7 Limitations in Germplasm Use
7.8 Germplasm Enhancement Through Wide Crosses
7.9 Lentil Genomic Resources
7.10 Conclusions
References
8. Pigeon Pea
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Origin, Distribution, Diversity and Taxonomy
8.3 Erosion of Genetic Diversity from the Traditional Areas
8.4 Status of Germplasm Resources Conservation
8.5 Germplasm Characterization and Evaluation
8.6 Germplasm Maintenance
8.7 Use of Germplasm in Crop Improvement
8.8 Limitations in Germplasm Use
8.9 Germplasm Enhancement Through Wide Crosses
8.10 Pigeon Pea Genomic Resources
8.11 Conclusions
References
9. Peanut
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Origin, Distribution, Diversity and Taxonomy
9.3 Genomic Affinities and Speciation
9.4 Erosion of Genetic Diversity from the Traditional Areas
9.5 Status of Germplasm Resources Conservation
9.6 Germplasm Maintenance and Evaluation
9.7 Use of Germplasm in Crop Improvement
9.8 Limitations in Germplasm Use
9.9 Germplasm Enhancement Through Wide Crosses
9.10 Peanut Genomic Resources
9.11 New Sources of Genetic Diversity
9.12 Conclusions
References
10. Asian Vigna
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Origin, Distribution and Diversity
10.3 Genetic Resource Management
10.4 Germplasm Utilization
10.5 Limitations in Germplasm Use
10.6 Vigna Species Genomic Resources
10.7 Conclusions
References
11. Grass Pea
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Origin, Distribution, Diversity and Taxonomy
11.3 Cytotaxonomy and Genomic Evolution
11.4 Phylogenetic Relationships and Genetic Diversity
11.5 Erosion of Genetic Diversity from the Traditional Areas
11.6 Status of Germplasm Resources Conservation
11.7 Germplasm Evaluation
11.8 Use of Germplasm in Crop Improvement
11.9 Limitations in Germplasm Use
11.10 Germplasm Enhancement Through Wide Crosses
11.11 Grass Pea Genomic Resources
11.12 Conclusions
References
12. Horsegram
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Origin, Distribution, Diversity and Taxonomy
12.3 Erosion of Genetic Diversity from the Traditional Areas
12.4 Status of Germplasm Resources Conservation
12.5 Germplasm Evaluation and Maintenance
12.6 Use of Germplasm in Crop Improvement
12.7 Germplasm Enhancement Through Wide Crosses
12.8 Horsegram Genomic Resources
12.9 Conclusions
References
About the Editor
Mohar Singh
Senior Scientist (Plant Breeding) at the National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources Regional Station in Shimla, India. He has received his doctoral degree in Plant Breeding from the Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University in Palampur, India. He has been working on the genetic and genomic resources of pulses, for the last several years and identiﬁed various useful gene sources for different traits of interest in wild lentil and chickpea species, some of which have since been introgressed into the cultivated background for diversiﬁcation of cultivated gene pool.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources, India
Hari Upadhyaya
Professor (Plant Genetic Resources), International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics, Patancheru, Hyderabad, India
Affiliations and Expertise
International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics, India
I. Bisht
Principal Scientist cum Head Gene Bank, National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources, Pusa, New Delhi, India
Affiliations and Expertise
National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources, India
Reviews
"Curators at gene banks and researchers — most in Syria, India, and Nigeria — survey the scientific literature to identify genetic resources available for improving 11 grain legumes, also called field legumes and pulses, for various purposes. The legumes are European common beans, peas, chickpeas (garbanzo beans) faba (fava, broad) beans, cowpeas, lentils, pigionpeas, peanuts, the Asian vigna, grass peas, and horsegram."--Reference & Research Book News, December 2013