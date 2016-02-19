Genesis and Evolutionary Development of Life - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483231860, 9781483267609

Genesis and Evolutionary Development of Life

1st Edition

Authors: A. I. Oparin
eBook ISBN: 9781483267609
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 214
Description

Genesis and Evolutionary Development of Life discusses the present state of thought on the origin and development of life. The book contains six chapters and begins with a brief history of attempts to solve the problem of the origin of life. This is followed by separate chapters the discuss the following events: the initial stages in the evolution of carbon compounds; formation of the "primitive soup"; origin of prebiological systems; evolution of "protobionts" and the origin of the first organisms; and the further evolution of the first organisms.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

1. Short History of Attempts to Solve the Problem of the Origin of Life

2. Beginning Stages in the Evolution of Carbon Compounds

3. Formation of the "Primitive Soup"

4. Origin of Prebiological Systems

5. Evolution of "Protobionts" and the Origin of the First Organisms

6. Further Evolution of the First Organisms

Conclusion

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
214
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483267609

