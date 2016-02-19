Genesis and Evolutionary Development of Life discusses the present state of thought on the origin and development of life. The book contains six chapters and begins with a brief history of attempts to solve the problem of the origin of life. This is followed by separate chapters the discuss the following events: the initial stages in the evolution of carbon compounds; formation of the "primitive soup"; origin of prebiological systems; evolution of "protobionts" and the origin of the first organisms; and the further evolution of the first organisms.