Genesis and Evolutionary Development of Life
1st Edition
Authors: A. I. Oparin
eBook ISBN: 9781483267609
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 214
Description
Genesis and Evolutionary Development of Life discusses the present state of thought on the origin and development of life. The book contains six chapters and begins with a brief history of attempts to solve the problem of the origin of life. This is followed by separate chapters the discuss the following events: the initial stages in the evolution of carbon compounds; formation of the "primitive soup"; origin of prebiological systems; evolution of "protobionts" and the origin of the first organisms; and the further evolution of the first organisms.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
1. Short History of Attempts to Solve the Problem of the Origin of Life
2. Beginning Stages in the Evolution of Carbon Compounds
3. Formation of the "Primitive Soup"
4. Origin of Prebiological Systems
5. Evolution of "Protobionts" and the Origin of the First Organisms
6. Further Evolution of the First Organisms
Conclusion
Subject Index
