Genes and Obesity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123750037, 9780080962030

Genes and Obesity, Volume 94

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: C. Bouchard
eBook ISBN: 9780080962030
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123750037
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th November 2010
Page Count: 416
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
125.00
106.25
137.00
116.45
180.00
153.00
213.59
181.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
166.00
141.10
101.00
85.85
161.00
136.85
126.00
107.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction by Claude Bouchard

  1. Genes and pathways contributing to obesity: a systems biology view

    2. Thomas Drake

  2. Genetics of adipose tissue biology

    3. Peter Arner and Ingrid Dahlman

  3. Genetics of brown adipose tissue

    4. Les Kozak

  4. Obesity caused by single genes

    5.  

  5. Genetics of lipodystrophies and ectopic fat deposition

    6. Robert Hegele

  6. Genetics of common forms of overweight and obesity

    7.  

  7. Genetics of adipose tissue distribution

    8. Ruth Loos

  8. Genetics and human dietary intake

    9. Danielle Reed

  9. Genetics and eating disorders

    10. Johannes Hebebrand and Anke Hinney

  10. Genetics of metabolic rates and energy expenditure

    11.  

  11. Genetics of physical activity level and sedentary time

    12. Timothy Lightfoot and Trudy Moore-Harrison

  12. Advances in epigenetics and relevance to obesity

    13. Alfredo Martinez, Javier Campion, Fermin Milagro

  13. Are there metabolic complications of obesity precipitated by genetic factors?

    14. Alan Shuldiner

  14. From animal models to human genetics to practical applications

Description

A number of genes have been identified that are associated with an increased body mass index (BMI), the standard measurement of obesity. By analyzing these genes, researchers hope to gain a better understanding of what causes obesity and develop ways to tackle the problem. The study of genes and obesity could lead to new treatments. Genes and Obesity reviews the latest developments in the field.

Key Features

  • This series provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas
  • Contributions from leading scholars and industry experts
  • Reference guide for researchers involved in molecular biology and related fields

Readership

Researchers, professors and graduate students in biochemistry, chemistry, molecular biology, biotechnology, and medicine.

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080962030
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123750037

Reviews

PRAISE FOR THE SERIES:
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist-for whom the numerous references will be invaluable-but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell."--British Medical Journal

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

C. Bouchard Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Pennington Biomedical Research Center, Baton Rouge, LA, US

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.