Genes and Obesity, Volume 94
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction by Claude Bouchard
- Genes and pathways contributing to obesity: a systems biology view
- Genetics of adipose tissue biology
- Genetics of brown adipose tissue
- Obesity caused by single genes
- Genetics of lipodystrophies and ectopic fat deposition
- Genetics of common forms of overweight and obesity
- Genetics of adipose tissue distribution
- Genetics and human dietary intake
- Genetics and eating disorders
- Genetics of metabolic rates and energy expenditure
- Genetics of physical activity level and sedentary time
- Advances in epigenetics and relevance to obesity
- Are there metabolic complications of obesity precipitated by genetic factors?
- From animal models to human genetics to practical applications
Thomas Drake
Peter Arner and Ingrid Dahlman
Les Kozak
Robert Hegele
Ruth Loos
Danielle Reed
Johannes Hebebrand and Anke Hinney
Timothy Lightfoot and Trudy Moore-Harrison
Alfredo Martinez, Javier Campion, Fermin Milagro
Alan Shuldiner
Description
A number of genes have been identified that are associated with an increased body mass index (BMI), the standard measurement of obesity. By analyzing these genes, researchers hope to gain a better understanding of what causes obesity and develop ways to tackle the problem. The study of genes and obesity could lead to new treatments. Genes and Obesity reviews the latest developments in the field.
Key Features
- This series provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas
- Contributions from leading scholars and industry experts
- Reference guide for researchers involved in molecular biology and related fields
Readership
Researchers, professors and graduate students in biochemistry, chemistry, molecular biology, biotechnology, and medicine.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 15th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080962030
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123750037
Reviews
PRAISE FOR THE SERIES:
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist-for whom the numerous references will be invaluable-but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell."--British Medical Journal
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
C. Bouchard Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Pennington Biomedical Research Center, Baton Rouge, LA, US