Generative Modeling for Computer Graphics and Cad: Symbolic Shape Design Using Interval Analysis presents a symbolic approach to shape representation that is useful to the CAD/CAM and computer graphics communities.

This book discusses the kinds of operators useful in a geometric modeling system, including arithmetic operators, vector and matrix operators, integration, differentiation, constraint solution, and constrained minimization. Associated with each operator are several methods that compute properties about the parametric functions represented with the operators.

This text also elaborates how numerous rendering and analytical operations can be supported with only three methods—evaluation of the parametric function at a point, symbolic differentiation of the parametric function, and evaluation of an inclusion function for the parametric function.

This publication is intended for people working in the area of computational geometry who are interested in a robust class of algorithms for manipulating shapes and those who want to know how human beings can specify and manipulate shape.