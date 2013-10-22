Generating Functionology
2nd Edition
Description
This is the Second Edition of the highly successful introduction to the use of generating functions and series in combinatorial mathematics. This new edition includes several new areas of application, including the cycle index of the symmetric group, permutations and square roots, counting polyominoes, and exact covering sequences. An appendix on using the computer algebra programs MAPLE(r) and Mathematica(r) to generate functions is also included. The book provides a clear, unified introduction to the basic enumerative applications of generating functions, and includes exercises and solutions, many new, at the end of each chapter.
Key Features
- Provides new applications on the cycle index of the symmetric group, permutations and square roots, counting polyominoes, and exact covering sequences
- Features an Appendix on using MAPLE(r) and Mathematica (r) to generate functions
- Includes many new exercises with complete solutions at the end of each chapter
Readership
Advanced undergraduate and graduate students in discrete mathematics offered in both math and computer science departments. The book is a text for an advanced undergraduate/graduate course in discrete math or combinatorics-theprerequisite would be courses in real analysis and theory of functions of a complex variable. Also, researchers in mathematics
Table of Contents
Introductory Ideas and Examples. Series. Cards, Decks, and Hands: The Exponential Formula. Applications of Generating Functions. Analytic and Asymptotic Methods. Appendix: Using MAPLE(r) and Mathematica.(r) Solutions. References. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 228
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 22nd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080571515
About the Author
Herbert Wilf
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pennsylvania