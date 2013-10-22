Generating Functionology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080571515

Generating Functionology

2nd Edition

Authors: Herbert Wilf
eBook ISBN: 9780080571515
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 228
Description

This is the Second Edition of the highly successful introduction to the use of generating functions and series in combinatorial mathematics. This new edition includes several new areas of application, including the cycle index of the symmetric group, permutations and square roots, counting polyominoes, and exact covering sequences. An appendix on using the computer algebra programs MAPLE(r) and Mathematica(r) to generate functions is also included. The book provides a clear, unified introduction to the basic enumerative applications of generating functions, and includes exercises and solutions, many new, at the end of each chapter.

Key Features

  • Provides new applications on the cycle index of the symmetric group, permutations and square roots, counting polyominoes, and exact covering sequences
  • Features an Appendix on using MAPLE(r) and Mathematica (r) to generate functions
  • Includes many new exercises with complete solutions at the end of each chapter

Readership

Advanced undergraduate and graduate students in discrete mathematics offered in both math and computer science departments. The book is a text for an advanced undergraduate/graduate course in discrete math or combinatorics-theprerequisite would be courses in real analysis and theory of functions of a complex variable. Also, researchers in mathematics

Table of Contents

Introductory Ideas and Examples. Series. Cards, Decks, and Hands: The Exponential Formula. Applications of Generating Functions. Analytic and Asymptotic Methods. Appendix: Using MAPLE(r) and Mathematica.(r) Solutions. References. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
228
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080571515

About the Author

Herbert Wilf

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pennsylvania

