Generating Electricity in a Carbon-Constrained World
1st Edition
Description
The electric power sector is what keeps modern economies going, and historically, fossil fuels provided the bulk of the energy need to generate electricity, with coal a dominant player in many parts of the world. Now with growing concerns about global climate change, this historical dependence on fossil-fuels, especially those rich in carbon, are being questioned. Examining the implications of the industry's future in a carbon-constrained world, a distinct reality, is the subject of this book.
Containing contributions from renowned scholars and academics from around the world, this book explores the various energy production options available to power companies in a carbon-constrained world. The three part treatment starts with a clear and rigorous exposition of the short term options including Clean Coal and Carbon Capture and Sequestration Technology, Coal, and Emission trading. Renewable energy options such as Nuclear Energy, Wind power, Solar power, Hydro-electric, and Geothermal energy are clearly explained along with their trade-offs and uncertainties inherent in evaluating and choosing different energy options and provides a framework for assessing policy solutions.
This is followed by self-contained chapters of case-studies from all over the world. Other topics discussed in the book are Creating markets for tradable permits in the emerging carbon era, Global Action on Climate Change, The Impossibility of Staunching World CO2 Emissions and Energy efficiency.
Table of Contents
Part One: Short Term Options
1. Carbon and climate change
2. Coal
3. Clean Coal and Carbon Capture and Sequestration Technology
4. Emission trading
5. Creating markets for tradable permits in the emerging carbon era
6. Global Action on Climate Change
7. The Impossibility of Staunching World CO2 Emissions
Part Two: Renewable Energy Solutions
8 & 9. Energy efficiency
10. Nuclear Energy
11. Wind power
12. Solar power
13. Hydro-electric
14. Geothermal energy
15. Biofuels
16. Per capita carbon allowances
Part Three: Case studies
16. The economics, politics and mechanics of meeting California's carbon mandate
17. ISOs, regional electricity markets, and greenhouse gas policy
18. Life after coal?
19. British electricity industry's carbon challenge
20 & 21. China
22. Beyond Fossil Fuels
Details
- No. of pages:
- 632
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 16th September 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080889719
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781856176552
About the Editor
Fereidoon Sioshansi
Dr. Fereidoon Sioshansi is President of Menlo Energy Economics, a consulting firm based in San Francisco with over 35 years of experience in the electric power sectore working in analysis of energy markets, specializing in the policy, regulatory, technical and environmental aspects of the electric power sector in the US and internationally. His research and professional interests are concentrated in demand and price forecasting, electricity market design, competitive pricing & bidding, integrated resource planning, energy conservation and energy efficiency, economics of global climate change, sustainability, energy security, renewable energy technologies, and comparative performance of competitive electricity markets. Dr. Sioshansi advises major utility clients and government policy makers domestically and internationally on electricity market reform, restructuring and privatization of the electric power sector. He has published numerous reports, books, book chapters and papers in peer-reviewed journals on a wide range of subjects. His professional background includes working at Southern California Edison Co. (SCE), Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), NERA, and Global Energy Decisions. He is the editor and publisher of EEnergy Informer, a monthly newsletter with international circulation. He is on the Editorial Advisory Board of The Electricity Journal where he is regularly featured in the “Electricity Currents” section. Dr. Sioshansi also serves on the editorial board of Utilities Policy and is a frequent contributor to Energy Policy. Since 2006, He has edited nine books on related topics with Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Menlo Energy Economics, San Francisco, CA, USA