Generalized van der Waals Theory of Molecular Fluids in Bulk and at Surfaces presents successful research on the development of a new density theory of fluids that makes it possible to understand and predict a wide range of properties and phenomena. The book brings together recent advances relating to the Generalized van der Waals Theory and its use in fluid property calculations. The mathematics presentation is oriented to an audience of varying backgrounds, and readers will find exercises that can be used as a textbook for a course at the upper undergraduate or graduate level in physics or chemistry.

In addition, it is ideal for scientists from other areas, such as geophysics, oceanography and molecular biology who are interested in learning about, and understanding, molecular fluids.