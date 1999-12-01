Generalized Multipole Techniques for Electromagnetic and Light Scattering, Volume 4

This book is an edited volume of nine papers covering the different variants of the generalized multipole techniques (GMT). The papers were presented at the recent 3rd Workshop on Electromagnetics and Light Scattering - Theory and Applications, which focused on current GMT methods. These include the multiple multipole method (MMP), the discrete sources method (DSM), Yasuura's method, method of auxiliary sources and null-field method with discrete sources. Each paper presents a full theoretical description as well as some applications of the method in electrical engineering and optics. It also includes both 2D and 3D methods and other applications developed in the former Soviet Union and Japan.