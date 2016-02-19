Generalized Inverses and Applications, contains the proceedings of an Advanced Seminar on Generalized Inverses and Applications held at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on October 8-10, 1973 under the auspices of the university's Mathematics Research Center. The seminar provided a forum for discussing the basic theory of generalized inverses and their applications to analysis and operator equations. Numerical analysis and approximation methods are considered, along with applications to statistics and econometrics, optimization, system theory, and operations research.

Comprised of 14 chapters, this book begins by describing a unified approach to generalized inverses of linear operators, with particular reference to algebraic, topological, extremal, and proximinal properties. The reader is then introduced to the algebraic aspects of the generalized inverse of a rectangular matrix; the Fredholm pseudoinverse; and perturbations and approximations for generalized inverses and linear operator equations. Subsequent chapters deal with various applications of generalized inverses, including programming, games, and networks, as well as estimation and aggregation in econometrics.

This monograph will be of interest to mathematicians and students of mathematics.