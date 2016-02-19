General Virology
1st Edition
Biochemical, Biological, and Biophysical Properties
The Viruses, Volume 1: General Virology focuses on physical and chemical approaches to virology, including cellular organization, inactivation of viruses, and plant viruses.
The selection first offers information on the problems of virology and the structural and chemical architecture of host cells with special reference to the synthesis of polymers. Discussions focus on cellular organization, patterns of polymer synthesis, problems of polymer duplication, and biochemical mechanisms of enzyme and protein synthesis. The book also takes a look at the physical properties of infective particles and quantitative relationships between virus particles and their functional activity.
The publication ponders on the inactivation of viruses; chemical basis of the infectivity of tobacco mosaic virus and other plant viruses; and comparative chemistry of infective virus particles and their functional activity. The book also elaborates on comparative chemistry of infective virus particles and of other virus-specific products and biochemistry of insect viruses.
The selection is a dependable source of information for readers interested in virology.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors to Volume 1
Contents of Volume 2
Contents of Volume 3
Preface
I. The Problems of Virology
I. Introduction
II. The Double Approach
A. The Infective Particle
B. The Virus-Host Cell Relationship
References
II. Structural and Chemical Architecture of Host Cells with Special Reference to the Synthesis of Polymers
I. Introduction
A. Historical Notes
B. The Metabolic Machinery and Virus Infection
C. Possible Contributions of the Host Cell to the Synthesis of Viral Polymers
D. On the Origin and Cellular Relations of the Viruses
II. Cellular Organization
A. On the Cell in General
B. The Composition of the Nucleus
C. Cytoplasmic Structures
III. The Distribution of Metabolic Function
A. Methodological Notes
B. Tables of Enzyme Distribution
C. Enzymatic Systems of Nuclei
D. Enzymatic Systems of Cytoplasm
E. Enzymatic Systems in the Microsomal Fraction
F. Enzymatic Activities of Cell Sap
G. Polymer Synthesis in Cytoplasm and Nucleus
IV. Patterns of Polymer Synthesis
A. Exponential Growth
B. Differentiated Cells
C. Synchronous Cultures
D. Pathological Systems
E. Unbalanced Growth
F. Syntheses with Abnormal Metabolites
G. Problems of Turnover
V. Controlling Mechanisms of Enzyme and Protein Synthesis
A. Introduction
B. Genetic Controls
C. Some Nutritional Phenomena
D. The Induced Biosynthesis of Enzymes
VI. Biochemical Mechanisms of Polymer Formation
A. Phosphate Transfer
B. Polysaccharide Biosynthesis
C. Phospholipid Synthesis
D. Mechanisms of Peptide Synthesis
E. The Biosynthesis of Nucleic Acid Intermediates
F. Biosynthesis of the Nucleic Acids
VII. Problems of Polymer Duplication
A. DNA Duplication and Partition
B. The Transfer of Biological Information
VIII. Conclusion
References
III. The Physical Properties of Infective Particles
I. Introduction
II. Physical Methods
A. Hydrodynamic and Thermodynamic Methods
B. Optical Methods
III. Application of Physical Methods to Virus Studies
A. Homogeneity and Purity as Related to Virus Identification
B. Identification of Physical Particles as Infective Agents
C. Physical Properties of Well-Studied Viruses
References
IV. Quantitative Relationships between Virus Particles and Their Functional Activity
I. Introduction
II. Titration of Virus Infectivity
A. Assay Based on All-or-None Response
B. Assay by Local Lesion Count
C. Factors Affecting Virus Infectivity Titrations
III. Methods of Determining Total Virus Particle Concentrations
A. Direct Methods: Electron Microscopy
B. Indirect Methods
IV. Relationships between Total Particle Count and Biological Function
A. Initiation of Infection by a Single Virus Particle
B. Observed Ratios between Virus Particle Count and Infectious Units
V. Summary and Conclusion
References
V. Inactivation of Viruses
I. Introduction
II. Physical Agents
A. Mechanical Treatments
B. Ionizing and Nonionizing Radiations
III. Physicochemical Factors
A. Heat Inactivation
B. Resistance to Low Temperature and to Desiccation
C. Virus Stability and pH
D. Salt Effects
IV. Chemical Agents
A. Chemical Alterations of the Virus Particle not associated with Loss of Infectivity
B. Formaldehyde
C. Protein-Denaturing Agents
D. Oxidizing Agents
E. Alkylating Agents
F. Organic Solvents
G. Enzymes
H. Miscellaneous Agents
References
VI. The Chemical Basis of the Infectivity of Tobacco Mosaic Virus and Other Plant Viruses
I. Purification of Plant Viruses
A. Procedure for the Preparation of TMV
B. Isolation and Properties of Other Plant Viruses
C. The Nature of Virus-Specific Components in Infected Plants
II. Degradation of TMV
A. Preparation of Nucleic Acid
B. Preparation of Protein
C. Structure and Function of Viral Proteins
III. Assay of Infectivity of TMV and TMV-RNA
IV. Reconstitution of TMV
V. Infective y of Viral RNA
A. TMV
B. Other Viruses
C. Natural Occurrence of Infectious Nucleic Acid
VI. Chemical and Physicochemical Properties of Infectious TMVKNA
A. Molecular Weight
B. Lability
C. Miscellaneous Reactions
VII. Reconstitution of Viruses from Different Strains
A. Mixed Viruses
B. Mixed Nucleic Acid Viruses
C. Search for in Vitro-Tioducea Mutants
References
VII. The Comparative Chemistry of Infective Virus Particles and Their Functional Activity: T2 and other Bacterial Viruses
I. Introduction
II. General Structure of Coliphage Particles
III. The Protein Components of Coliphage Particles
A. Amino Acid Context of Coliphage Proteins
B. The Heterogeneity of Viral Protein
IV. Nucleic Acid Components of Coliphage
A. Analysis of Components of Viral Nucleic Acid
B. Heterogeneity of Viral DNA
V. Other Viral Specific Products
Addendum
References
VIII. The Comparative Chemistry of Infective Virus Particles and of other Virus-Specific Products: Animal Viruses
I. Introduction
II. Definition of the Various Virus-Specific Units
III. Problems and Methods of Chemical Analysis
IV. Chemical Composition of Infective Particles and Other Virus-Specific Products
A. Smaller Viruses
B. Viruses of Medium Size
C. Larger Viruses
D. Summary
V. Origin and Function of the Chemical Constituents of Animal Viruses
References
IX. Biochemistry of Insect Viruses
I. The Chemical Changes in the Insect Host during Virus Infection
II. Physicochemical Properties and Chemical Composition of Inclusion Bodies
A. Physicochemical Properties
B. Chemical Composition of Inclusion Body Proteins
III. Chemical Composition of Virus Particles
References
X. The Scope and Limitations of Immunological Methods in the Characterization and Functional Study of Viruses
I. Introduction
II. The Concepts of Immunological Specificity
III. Aggregation Reactions in Virology
A. Precipitin Reactions
B. Complement Fixation
C. Fluorescent Antibody Techniques
IV. The Process of Virus Neutralization
A. Neutralization of Bacterial Viruses
B. Neutralization of Plant Viruses
C. Neutralization of Animal Viruses by Immune Serum
References
XI. The Reproduction of Viruses: A Comparative Survey
I. Virus Infection as Infective Heredity
A. Virus Multiplication, Cell Multiplication, and Cell Growth
B. Virus as Genetic Determinant
C. Virus Replication and Virus Maturation
II. Multiplication of Bacteriophage
A. The Nature of the Replicating Phage Material
B. Infectious DNA from Phage Particles
C. Kinetics of Replication of Vegetative Phage
D. Functions of the Phage Genome
E. Phage Maturation and Infective Heredity
III. Multiplication of Tobacco Mosaic Virus
A. RNA as the Initiator of Infection
B. TMV Protein and Virus Maturation
C. Other RNA Viruses
IV. Multiplication of Animal Viruses
A. Myxovirus Group
B. Other Viruses
V. Virus Multiplication, Cell Function, and Cell Organization
A. Restatement of the Dual Hypothesis
B. Cell Damage and Virus Multiplication
C. Viruses and Cellular Constituents
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 628
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1959
- Published:
- 1st January 1959
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483257662