General Topology and Its Relations to Modern Analysis and Algebra 2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483198507, 9781483223537

General Topology and Its Relations to Modern Analysis and Algebra 2

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Second Prague Topological Symposium, 1966

Editors: Z. Frolík M. Katětov V. Pták
eBook ISBN: 9781483223537
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 366
Description

General Topology and Its Relations to Modern Analysis and Algebra II is comprised of papers presented at the Second Symposium on General Topology and its Relations to Modern Analysis and Algebra, held in Prague in September 1966.

The book contains expositions and lectures that discuss various subject matters in the field of General Topology. The topics considered include the algebraic structure for a topology; the projection spectrum and its limit space; some special methods of homeomorphism theory in infinite-dimensional topology; types of ultrafilters on countable sets; the compactness operator in general topology; and the algebraic generalization of the topological theorems of Bolzano and Weierstrass.

This publication will be found useful by all specialists in the field of Topology and mathematicians interested in General Topology.

Table of Contents


Foreword

From the Report of the Organizing Committee

List of Foreign Participants

List of Czechoslovak Participants

List of Communications

Scientific Communications

Remarks on an Algebraic Structure for a Topology

О размерности dm топологических пространств

Projection-Spectra

Some Special Methods of Homeomorphism Theory in Infinite-Dimensional Topology

Point Countable Open Coverings in Countably Compact Spaces

On Some Results Concerning k-Spaces

Remarks on Product Spaces

Paracompact Subsets

Projective Covers in Certain Categories of Topological Spaces

A Hereditarily Infinite Dimensional Space

TWO Classes of Almost Periodic Functions on Topological T0-Groups

Eine fixierte Kurve in E3

Circumscribing Convex Sets

Beziehungen zwischen gewissen Topologien in Noetherschen Ringen

Borel Subsets of Metric Separable Spaces

Differential Structures

Locally Compact Realcompactifications

Syntopogene Halbgruppen

Abgeschwächte Trennungsaxiome

Richtungsräume und Richtungsdimension

Order Structures and Topological Structures

Preclosed Multivalued Mappings

On Urysohn's Lemma

On Finite T0-Spaces

Some New Concepts of Dimension and Their Generalization

On Separation and Approximation of Real Functions Defined on a Choquet Simplex

Extremal Disconnectedness and Dyadicity

Quelques démonstrations nouvelles dans la théorie des ensembles boreliens

Über die Realisierung von Boole-Algebren als Boole-Algebren regulär offener Mengen

Baire Sets Which Are Borelian Subspaces

Types of Ultrafilters on Countable Sets

The Space βN and the Continuum Hypothesis

Integration in topologischen Vektorräumen und lokal p-konvexen Algebren

Über die Quotiententopologie als Spur der Potenz einer Topologie

The Compactness Operator in General Topology

О компактификации пространств близости

Homogene Topologien in Polynomringen

Concerning a Categorial Approach to Topological and Algebraic Theories

Uniform Dimension of Mappings

Gelfand-Naimark Theorems for Non-Commutative Topological Rings

Categorial Methods in Topology

Отношения смежности и Н-замкнутые расширения

Algebras of Germs of Fourier Transforms

Remarks on a Theorem of B. Pospisil

Convergence Structures

Topological Embeddings in Euclidean Space

Charakterization of Fourier-Stieltjes Transforms of Vector-Valued Measures

On Convergence Topologies

Über ein Konvergenzprinzip bei Spektralzerlegungen

On Discontinuous Selectors

On Numerical and Non-Numerical Ecart

Некоторые свойства когомологических размерностй компактов

On Quasi-Components

ОБ одном свойстве нульмерных метрических пространств

Zum Eigenwertproblem bei analytischen operatorwertigen Funktionen, deren Koeffizienten positive Operatoren sind

Note sur les espaces de voisinages (V) et les ordres semi-topogènes

On the Hahn-Mazurkiewicz Problem in Non-Metric Spaces

A Formai Connection Between Projectiveness for Compact and not Necessarily Compact Completely Regular Spaces

A Survey of Dimension Theory

Über die Potenzen Aα (0 ≤ α ≤ 1) eines abgeschlossenen Operators A in einem Banachraum

Idealtopologien auf geordneten Mengen

Topological Representation of Semigroups

Two Theorems of the Descriptive Theory of Point Sets

Ein Kompaktheitskriterium für Abbildungsräume mit einer verallgemeinerten uniformen Struktur

КомпактньIе представления непрерьIвных алгебраических стрyктyр

On Measurable Sets in Topological Spaces

Über die verallgemeinerten uniformen Strukturen von Morita und ihre Vervollständigung

Normale Zahlen und Bairesche Kategorien von Mengen

Symmetrie Approach to the Fundamental Notions of General Topology

Universal Spaces

A New Dimension Type

Topologies Compatible with Ordering

Sur une généralisation de la propriété de Darboux

Proximity and Construction of Compactifications with Given Properties

The Simple Dimension of a Topologicai Space

Размерность и мягкие пyчки

Normality and Product Spaces

Über eine Klasse lokalkonvexer Räume

Structure of Tchebychev Sets

О конечнократных отображениях

Algebraic Generalization of the Topologicai Theorems of Bolzano and Weier-Strass

366
English
© Academic Press 1967
Academic Press
9781483223537

About the Editor

Z. Frolík

M. Katětov

V. Pták

