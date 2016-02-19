General Topology and Its Relations to Modern Analysis and Algebra 2
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Second Prague Topological Symposium, 1966
Description
General Topology and Its Relations to Modern Analysis and Algebra II is comprised of papers presented at the Second Symposium on General Topology and its Relations to Modern Analysis and Algebra, held in Prague in September 1966.
The book contains expositions and lectures that discuss various subject matters in the field of General Topology. The topics considered include the algebraic structure for a topology; the projection spectrum and its limit space; some special methods of homeomorphism theory in infinite-dimensional topology; types of ultrafilters on countable sets; the compactness operator in general topology; and the algebraic generalization of the topological theorems of Bolzano and Weierstrass.
This publication will be found useful by all specialists in the field of Topology and mathematicians interested in General Topology.
Table of Contents
Foreword
From the Report of the Organizing Committee
List of Foreign Participants
List of Czechoslovak Participants
List of Communications
Scientific Communications
Remarks on an Algebraic Structure for a Topology
О размерности dm топологических пространств
Projection-Spectra
Some Special Methods of Homeomorphism Theory in Infinite-Dimensional Topology
Point Countable Open Coverings in Countably Compact Spaces
On Some Results Concerning k-Spaces
Remarks on Product Spaces
Paracompact Subsets
Projective Covers in Certain Categories of Topological Spaces
A Hereditarily Infinite Dimensional Space
TWO Classes of Almost Periodic Functions on Topological T0-Groups
Eine fixierte Kurve in E3
Circumscribing Convex Sets
Beziehungen zwischen gewissen Topologien in Noetherschen Ringen
Borel Subsets of Metric Separable Spaces
Differential Structures
Locally Compact Realcompactifications
Syntopogene Halbgruppen
Abgeschwächte Trennungsaxiome
Richtungsräume und Richtungsdimension
Order Structures and Topological Structures
Preclosed Multivalued Mappings
On Urysohn's Lemma
On Finite T0-Spaces
Some New Concepts of Dimension and Their Generalization
On Separation and Approximation of Real Functions Defined on a Choquet Simplex
Extremal Disconnectedness and Dyadicity
Quelques démonstrations nouvelles dans la théorie des ensembles boreliens
Über die Realisierung von Boole-Algebren als Boole-Algebren regulär offener Mengen
Baire Sets Which Are Borelian Subspaces
Types of Ultrafilters on Countable Sets
The Space βN and the Continuum Hypothesis
Integration in topologischen Vektorräumen und lokal p-konvexen Algebren
Über die Quotiententopologie als Spur der Potenz einer Topologie
The Compactness Operator in General Topology
О компактификации пространств близости
Homogene Topologien in Polynomringen
Concerning a Categorial Approach to Topological and Algebraic Theories
Uniform Dimension of Mappings
Gelfand-Naimark Theorems for Non-Commutative Topological Rings
Categorial Methods in Topology
Отношения смежности и Н-замкнутые расширения
Algebras of Germs of Fourier Transforms
Remarks on a Theorem of B. Pospisil
Convergence Structures
Topological Embeddings in Euclidean Space
Charakterization of Fourier-Stieltjes Transforms of Vector-Valued Measures
On Convergence Topologies
Über ein Konvergenzprinzip bei Spektralzerlegungen
On Discontinuous Selectors
On Numerical and Non-Numerical Ecart
Некоторые свойства когомологических размерностй компактов
On Quasi-Components
ОБ одном свойстве нульмерных метрических пространств
Zum Eigenwertproblem bei analytischen operatorwertigen Funktionen, deren Koeffizienten positive Operatoren sind
Note sur les espaces de voisinages (V) et les ordres semi-topogènes
On the Hahn-Mazurkiewicz Problem in Non-Metric Spaces
A Formai Connection Between Projectiveness for Compact and not Necessarily Compact Completely Regular Spaces
A Survey of Dimension Theory
Über die Potenzen Aα (0 ≤ α ≤ 1) eines abgeschlossenen Operators A in einem Banachraum
Idealtopologien auf geordneten Mengen
Topological Representation of Semigroups
Two Theorems of the Descriptive Theory of Point Sets
Ein Kompaktheitskriterium für Abbildungsräume mit einer verallgemeinerten uniformen Struktur
КомпактньIе представления непрерьIвных алгебраических стрyктyр
On Measurable Sets in Topological Spaces
Über die verallgemeinerten uniformen Strukturen von Morita und ihre Vervollständigung
Normale Zahlen und Bairesche Kategorien von Mengen
Symmetrie Approach to the Fundamental Notions of General Topology
Universal Spaces
A New Dimension Type
Topologies Compatible with Ordering
Sur une généralisation de la propriété de Darboux
Proximity and Construction of Compactifications with Given Properties
The Simple Dimension of a Topologicai Space
Размерность и мягкие пyчки
Normality and Product Spaces
Über eine Klasse lokalkonvexer Räume
Structure of Tchebychev Sets
О конечнократных отображениях
Algebraic Generalization of the Topologicai Theorems of Bolzano and Weier-Strass
Details
- No. of pages:
- 366
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483223537