General Topology and Its Relations to Modern Analysis and Algebra 2

General Topology and Its Relations to Modern Analysis and Algebra II is comprised of papers presented at the Second Symposium on General Topology and its Relations to Modern Analysis and Algebra, held in Prague in September 1966.

The book contains expositions and lectures that discuss various subject matters in the field of General Topology. The topics considered include the algebraic structure for a topology; the projection spectrum and its limit space; some special methods of homeomorphism theory in infinite-dimensional topology; types of ultrafilters on countable sets; the compactness operator in general topology; and the algebraic generalization of the topological theorems of Bolzano and Weierstrass.

This publication will be found useful by all specialists in the field of Topology and mathematicians interested in General Topology.