General Theory of Relativity

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Selected Readings in Physics

Authors: C. W. Kilmister
Editors: D. Ter Haar
eBook ISBN: 9781483154657
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 376
Description

General Theory of Relativity deals with the general theory of relativity and covers topics ranging from the principle of equivalence and the space-theory of matter to the hypotheses which lie at the bases of geometry, along with the effect of gravitation on the propagation of light. The motion of particles in general relativity theory is also discussed. This book is comprised of 14 chapters and begins with a review of the principle of equivalence, paying particular attention to the question of the existence of inertial frames in Newtonian mechanics. The beginnings and foundations of general relativity are then considered, together with modern developments in the field. Subsequent chapters explore the general notion of multiply extended magnitudes; the space-theory of matter; the effect of gravitation on light propagation; gravitational waves and the motion of particles in general relativity theory; and homogeneity and covariance. An invariant formulation of gravitational radiation theory is also presented. The last three chapters examine continued gravitational contraction, a spinor approach to general relativity, and gravitational red-shift in nuclear resonance. This monograph will be of interest to physicists and mathematicians.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Acknowledgments

Part I

Chapter I The Principle of Equivalence

Chapter II The Beginnings of General Relativity

Chapter III Modern Developments

References

Part II

1. On the Hypotheses which Lie at the Bases of Geometry

2. On the Space-Theory of Matter

3. On the Effect of Gravitation on the Propagation of Light

4. The Foundations of General Relativity Theory

5. On the Motion of Particles in General Relativity Theory

6. Three Lectures on Relativity Theory

7. Invariant Formulation of Gravitational Radiation Theory

8. Gravitational Waves in General Relativity: VII. Waves from Axisymmetric Isolated Systems

9. On Continued Gravitational Contraction

10. A Spinor Approach to General Relativity

11. Gravitational Red-Shift in Nuclear Resonance

Index

