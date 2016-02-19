General Theory of Markov Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126390605, 9780080874531

General Theory of Markov Processes, Volume 133

1st Edition

Series Editors: Michael Sharpe
eBook ISBN: 9780080874531
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1988
Page Count: 418
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
121.00
102.85
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
418
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080874531

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

Michael Sharpe Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mathematics, University of California at San Diego, La Jolla, California

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.