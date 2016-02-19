General Studies: A First Handbook for Technical Students deals with liberal, general, social and English studies.

This handbook narrates the author's reminiscences of childhood in a large Welsh industrial town at the beginning of the Great War, about his grandpa, his first day in school, and the time when he takes his eleven plus test. At Technical College, he studies mathematics, Workshop Technology, and attends further studies to become a qualified technician. He explains how not to get lost in a library and recommends some books that are well worth reading. He finds a job when he reaches 15 years of age as an apprentice at the Pirelli plant at Burton. In his job, he becomes aware of the possibilities of accidents and discusses the major responsibilities an employer has toward his employees. He also explains what effective communication is, and how to use technical description and explanations. He writes about the impact of the ""goggle box"" or television, the miracle of newspaper publishing, as well as the problems of the younger generation.

General readers who like autobiography with a mixture of humor and personal philosophies will find this book entertaining.