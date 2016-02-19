General Studies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080111056, 9781483180786

General Studies

1st Edition

A First Handbook for Technical Students

Authors: Ian J. Finch
Editors: D. F. Bratchell E. F. Candlin
eBook ISBN: 9781483180786
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 168
Description

General Studies: A First Handbook for Technical Students deals with liberal, general, social and English studies.
This handbook narrates the author's reminiscences of childhood in a large Welsh industrial town at the beginning of the Great War, about his grandpa, his first day in school, and the time when he takes his eleven plus test. At Technical College, he studies mathematics, Workshop Technology, and attends further studies to become a qualified technician. He explains how not to get lost in a library and recommends some books that are well worth reading. He finds a job when he reaches 15 years of age as an apprentice at the Pirelli plant at Burton. In his job, he becomes aware of the possibilities of accidents and discusses the major responsibilities an employer has toward his employees. He also explains what effective communication is, and how to use technical description and explanations. He writes about the impact of the ""goggle box"" or television, the miracle of newspaper publishing, as well as the problems of the younger generation.
General readers who like autobiography with a mixture of humor and personal philosophies will find this book entertaining.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgment

Introduction

Chapter 1 Writing About One's Self

Reminiscences of Childhood

Granpa and the Pipe

Teacher's Flowers

A Day I'll Remember

Chapter 2 Further Education

"There Ain't no Exam in it"

Cold Comfort for the Teenage Technician

Chapter 3 Library Workshop

"All them Books . . ."

Finding Your Way round the Library

Finding out Information

Types of Books in Reference Sections

Exercises on General Reference Books

Library Projects: Exercises

Some Books that are well worth Reading

Chapter 4 Out to Work

"Gerrout An' Look for a Job"

Background to Apprenticeship

"Our Works"

Other People's Jobs

Chapter 5 Accidents at Work

Accidents to Young Persons

Responsibility for Industrial Accidents

General Exercises

Chapter 6 Effective Communication

Wimpling the Gimmer

Hazards of Description

Technical Descriptions

Explanations and Descriptions

An Example: Why Smash Atoms?

Chapter 7 Consumers in the Sixties

The Pluggers and the Suckers

Advertising

Hire Purchase

Safety Standards

Analysis of Advertisements

Further Reading List

Chapter 8 Cigarettes and self Destruction

Growth of a Habit

Room to Doubt

How does Smoking Cause Cancer?

The Verdict on Cigarettes

Chapter 9 For Better, for Worse

The Impact of the "Goggle Box"

Seven Years of T.V. Commercials

For and Against

Pilkington in Perspective

Chapter 10 The Power of the Press

The Daily Miracle

Thirty Million Newspapers

"What's in Today's Paper?"

The Battle for Circulation

Chapter 11 A Problem Generation?

Influence and Affluence

The Mixed-up Kids

Other's Opinions

As Eve Spoke to her Daughter

Beathead

Appendix: Training in Industry


© Pergamon 1965
About the Author

Ian J. Finch

About the Editor

D. F. Bratchell

E. F. Candlin

