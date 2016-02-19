General Studies
General Studies: A First Handbook for Technical Students deals with liberal, general, social and English studies.
This handbook narrates the author's reminiscences of childhood in a large Welsh industrial town at the beginning of the Great War, about his grandpa, his first day in school, and the time when he takes his eleven plus test. At Technical College, he studies mathematics, Workshop Technology, and attends further studies to become a qualified technician. He explains how not to get lost in a library and recommends some books that are well worth reading. He finds a job when he reaches 15 years of age as an apprentice at the Pirelli plant at Burton. In his job, he becomes aware of the possibilities of accidents and discusses the major responsibilities an employer has toward his employees. He also explains what effective communication is, and how to use technical description and explanations. He writes about the impact of the ""goggle box"" or television, the miracle of newspaper publishing, as well as the problems of the younger generation.
General readers who like autobiography with a mixture of humor and personal philosophies will find this book entertaining.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgment
Introduction
Chapter 1 Writing About One's Self
Reminiscences of Childhood
Granpa and the Pipe
Teacher's Flowers
A Day I'll Remember
Chapter 2 Further Education
"There Ain't no Exam in it"
Cold Comfort for the Teenage Technician
Chapter 3 Library Workshop
"All them Books . . ."
Finding Your Way round the Library
Finding out Information
Types of Books in Reference Sections
Exercises on General Reference Books
Library Projects: Exercises
Some Books that are well worth Reading
Chapter 4 Out to Work
"Gerrout An' Look for a Job"
Background to Apprenticeship
"Our Works"
Other People's Jobs
Chapter 5 Accidents at Work
Accidents to Young Persons
Responsibility for Industrial Accidents
General Exercises
Chapter 6 Effective Communication
Wimpling the Gimmer
Hazards of Description
Technical Descriptions
Explanations and Descriptions
An Example: Why Smash Atoms?
Chapter 7 Consumers in the Sixties
The Pluggers and the Suckers
Advertising
Hire Purchase
Safety Standards
Analysis of Advertisements
Further Reading List
Chapter 8 Cigarettes and self Destruction
Growth of a Habit
Room to Doubt
How does Smoking Cause Cancer?
The Verdict on Cigarettes
Chapter 9 For Better, for Worse
The Impact of the "Goggle Box"
Seven Years of T.V. Commercials
For and Against
Pilkington in Perspective
Chapter 10 The Power of the Press
The Daily Miracle
Thirty Million Newspapers
"What's in Today's Paper?"
The Battle for Circulation
Chapter 11 A Problem Generation?
Influence and Affluence
The Mixed-up Kids
Other's Opinions
As Eve Spoke to her Daughter
Beathead
Appendix: Training in Industry
