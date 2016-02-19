General Procedures deals with behavior-change procedures for diverse target behaviors. It aims to provide behavioral therapists with effective system of procedures for implementation with their clients who suffer from sexual problems. Its emphasis is on intervention rather the ""etiology"" of sexual problems and it describes all major techniques for dealing with sexual problems developed by behaviorists. This book is organized into two volumes. Volume I focuses on specific behavioral techniques developed or adapted for use with sexual problems. It also describes these techniques and indications for their use. Volume II covers the range of sexual problems to which behavior therapy procedures have been applied. Each volume is organized into two parts, the first part dealing with techniques and problems involved in heterosexual couple relationships, and the second part dealing with techniques and problems involved in undesired sexual object choices. This book will be of interest to persons dealing with studies on behavior therapy and those interested in understanding procedures and techniques for the treatment of sexual problems.

Table of Contents



Volume I

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

Contributors

Introduction

Introduction to Volume 1

Part I Procedures Focused on Problems in Heterosexual Couple Relationships

Chapter 1 New Methods in the Behavioral Treatment of Sexual Dysfunction

Chapter 2 Taking a Sexual History

Chapter 3 Treatment of Common Marital Sexual Problems

Chapter 4 Counseling with Sexually Incompatible Marriage Partners

Chapter 5 A Modification of Masters and Johnson Sex Therapy Model in a Clinical Setting

Chapter 6 The Treatment of Inhibited Sexual Responses

Chapter 7 Systematic Desensitizafion in Sexual Disorders

Chapter 8 The PLISSIT Model: A Proposed Conceptual Scheme for the Behavioral Treatment of Sexual Problems

Chapter 9 The Mechanotherapy of Sexual Disorders

Part 2. Procedures Focused on Undesired Sexual Object Choices

Chapter 10 Aversion Therapy Applied to Taped Sequences of Deviant Behavior in Exhibitionism and Other Sexual Deviations: A Preliminary Report

Chapter 11 An Automated Technique for Aversive Conditioning in Sexual Deviations

Chapter 12 Positive Control as an Alternative to Aversion Therapy

Chapter 13 Orgasmic Reconditioning: Changing Sexual Object Choice through Controlling Masturbation Fantasies

Chapter 14 The Therapeutic Use of Masturbation in the Treatment of Sexual Disorders

Chapter 15 The Modification of Sexual Fantasies: A Combined Treatment Approach to the Reduction of Deviant Sexual Behavior

Chapter 16 Shame Aversion Therapy

Chapter 17 Covert Sensitization for the Treatment of Sexual Deviations

Chapter 18 "Assisted" Covert Sensitization: A Preliminary Report

Chapter 19 Aversion Therapy for Sexual Deviation: Contingent Shock and Covert Sensitization

Chapter 20 Increasing Heterosexual Responsiveness in the Treatment of Sexual Deviation: A Review of the Clinical and Experimental Evidence

Chapter 21 A Forward-Fading Technique for Increasing Heterosexual Responsiveness in Male Homosexuals

Chapter 22 An Experimental Analysis of Exposure to "Explicit" Heterosexual Stimuli as an Effective Variable in Changing Arousal Patterns of Homosexuals

Chapter 23 An Experimental Analysis of Feedback to Increase Sexual Arousal in a Case of Homo- and Heterosexual Impotence: A Preliminary Report

Chapter 24 Basic and Applied Research in Human Sexuality: Current Limitations and Future Directions in Sex Therapy

Appendix A. Sexual Response Inventory

Additional Selected Readings



