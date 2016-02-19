Membrane Fluidity in Biology, Volume 2: General Principles provides an introduction to the fundamental concepts of membrane fluidity. Key topics discussed include lateral phase separations and phase transitions; hydrophobic and electrostatic effects of membrane lipid-protein interactions; isothermal phase transitions and the effects of ionic factors; and the influence of such components as cholesterol, phospholipids, fatty acids, and cellular water on the parameters of membrane fluidity. Each of these topics is elaborated in detail to provide a unique insight into the factors influencing the thermal molecular motions of membrane components, and hence cellular membrane function. Because such activities as membrane transport, enzyme kinetics, and receptor function are modulated by the physical state of the membrane lipids and proteins, a thorough comprehension of the molecular aspects of membrane fluidity is necessary to evaluate the arcane aspects of membrane-related cellular activities. This book will be useful to scientists and researchers concerned with the molecular principles of cellular and organelle function. It also provides an appropriate background for Volume 3, Cellular Aspects and Disease Processes, and for subsequent discussion of the relationship of membrane fluidity to environmental parameters, drugs, anesthetics, and other exogenous agents.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume 1

1. Definitions, Explanations, and an Overview of Membrane Fluidity

References

2. Biomembrane Fluidity: The Concept and Its Development

The Concept of Biomembrane Fluidity

Fluidity and Lipid Dynamics

Fluidity and Its Modulation by Cholesterol

Fluidity and Protein Dynamics

Intrinsic Protein-Lipid Interactions

The Restriction of Movement and Fluidity of Biomembranes

Conclusions

References

3. Lipid Phase Transitions and Mixtures

Introduction

First-Order Phase Transitions

Structures of Lipid Phases

The Gel to Liquid-Crystalline Phase Transition

Thermodynamics of the Lamellar Phase

Lipid Mixtures

Addendum

References

4. The Hydrophobic and Electrostatic Effects of Proteins on Lipid Fluidity and Organization

Introduction

Evidence for Hydrophobic and Electrostatic Interactions of Extrinsic Membrane Proteins

Dependence of Hydrophobic Interaction of Protein on Type of Lipid

Direct Evidence for Conformational Changes of Protein upon Binding to Lipid

Conclusion

References

5. Lateral Phase Separations and the Cell Membrane

Introduction

Basic Lipid Arrangement

Cation Effects

Integral Proteins and the Phase Separation

Cholesterol

Temperature

Peripheral Proteins and the Phase Separation

Cell Surface Recognition Events

Summary

References

6. Phospholipid Transfer Proteins and Membrane Fluidity

Introduction

Survey of Phospholipid Transfer Proteins

Mechanism of Protein-Catalyzed Phospholipid Transfer

Relationship between Membrane Lipid Composition and Phospholipid Transfer

Spontaneous Phospholipid Transfer

Phospholipid Transfer Protein-Lipid Interactions

References

7. lonotropic Effects on Phospholipid Membranes: Calcium/Magnesium Specificity in Binding, Fluidity, and Fusion

Introduction

Thermotropic and lonotropic Phase Transitions in Phospholipid Membranes

Binding of Ca2+ and Mg2+ to Phospholipid Membranes

lonotropic Phase Separations in Phospholipid Mixtures

Intermembrane Interactions

Calcium/Magnesium Specificity in Membrane Fusion

Implications for Biological Membranes

References

8. The Effect of the Proton and of Monvalent Cations on Membrane Fluidity

Introduction

The Effect of Structural Variation within the Phospholipid Molecule

The Effect of Protons

The Effect of Monovalent Cations

Concluding Remarks

References

9. Membrane Fluidity and Cytoplasmic Viscosity

Introduction

Cytoplasm

Membranes

References

Index



