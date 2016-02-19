General Principles
1st Edition
Description
Membrane Fluidity in Biology, Volume 2: General Principles provides an introduction to the fundamental concepts of membrane fluidity. Key topics discussed include lateral phase separations and phase transitions; hydrophobic and electrostatic effects of membrane lipid-protein interactions; isothermal phase transitions and the effects of ionic factors; and the influence of such components as cholesterol, phospholipids, fatty acids, and cellular water on the parameters of membrane fluidity. Each of these topics is elaborated in detail to provide a unique insight into the factors influencing the thermal molecular motions of membrane components, and hence cellular membrane function. Because such activities as membrane transport, enzyme kinetics, and receptor function are modulated by the physical state of the membrane lipids and proteins, a thorough comprehension of the molecular aspects of membrane fluidity is necessary to evaluate the arcane aspects of membrane-related cellular activities.
This book will be useful to scientists and researchers concerned with the molecular principles of cellular and organelle function. It also provides an appropriate background for Volume 3, Cellular Aspects and Disease Processes, and for subsequent discussion of the relationship of membrane fluidity to environmental parameters, drugs, anesthetics, and other exogenous agents.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume 1
1. Definitions, Explanations, and an Overview of Membrane Fluidity
References
2. Biomembrane Fluidity: The Concept and Its Development
The Concept of Biomembrane Fluidity
Fluidity and Lipid Dynamics
Fluidity and Its Modulation by Cholesterol
Fluidity and Protein Dynamics
Intrinsic Protein-Lipid Interactions
The Restriction of Movement and Fluidity of Biomembranes
Conclusions
References
3. Lipid Phase Transitions and Mixtures
Introduction
First-Order Phase Transitions
Structures of Lipid Phases
The Gel to Liquid-Crystalline Phase Transition
Thermodynamics of the Lamellar Phase
Lipid Mixtures
Addendum
References
4. The Hydrophobic and Electrostatic Effects of Proteins on Lipid Fluidity and Organization
Introduction
Evidence for Hydrophobic and Electrostatic Interactions of Extrinsic Membrane Proteins
Dependence of Hydrophobic Interaction of Protein on Type of Lipid
Direct Evidence for Conformational Changes of Protein upon Binding to Lipid
Conclusion
References
5. Lateral Phase Separations and the Cell Membrane
Introduction
Basic Lipid Arrangement
Cation Effects
Integral Proteins and the Phase Separation
Cholesterol
Temperature
Peripheral Proteins and the Phase Separation
Cell Surface Recognition Events
Summary
References
6. Phospholipid Transfer Proteins and Membrane Fluidity
Introduction
Survey of Phospholipid Transfer Proteins
Mechanism of Protein-Catalyzed Phospholipid Transfer
Relationship between Membrane Lipid Composition and Phospholipid Transfer
Spontaneous Phospholipid Transfer
Phospholipid Transfer Protein-Lipid Interactions
References
7. lonotropic Effects on Phospholipid Membranes: Calcium/Magnesium Specificity in Binding, Fluidity, and Fusion
Introduction
Thermotropic and lonotropic Phase Transitions in Phospholipid Membranes
Binding of Ca2+ and Mg2+ to Phospholipid Membranes
lonotropic Phase Separations in Phospholipid Mixtures
Intermembrane Interactions
Calcium/Magnesium Specificity in Membrane Fusion
Implications for Biological Membranes
References
8. The Effect of the Proton and of Monvalent Cations on Membrane Fluidity
Introduction
The Effect of Structural Variation within the Phospholipid Molecule
The Effect of Protons
The Effect of Monovalent Cations
Concluding Remarks
References
9. Membrane Fluidity and Cytoplasmic Viscosity
Introduction
Cytoplasm
Membranes
References
Index
