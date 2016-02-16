General Photobiology
1st Edition
Description
Photobiology is an interdisciplinary science which has undergone a dramatic development in the past few years. This comprehensive new textbook brings together all the information required by workers and students in the field, from the atomic to the organismal level. The initial chapters comprise a comprehensive introduction to the terminology and include a detailed description of the photochemical reactions involved. The main part of the book covers all the classical photochemical topics and whilst not trying to be encyclopedic in coverage, does present numerous relevant examples. By bringing together the wide breadth of knowledge involved in the understanding of photobiology, this book will be of immense use to all those involved.
Readership
For biochemists, plant physiologists, vision researchers and all those involved in photobiology.
Table of Contents
(partial) Important units in the SI system. Introduction. Fundamental photophysics. Light sources. Absorption and wavelength selection. Measurement of radiation. Excited states and their relaxation. Photochemical reactions and energy transfer. Bioluminescence and chemiluminescence. Halobacterium. Photosynthesis. Photomorphogenesis. Light-dependent rhythms. Light-dependent movement responses. Molecular basis of vision. Biological effects of ultraviolet radiation. Index.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1987
- Published:
- 16th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483286389
About the Author
Donat-Peter Hader
Affiliations and Expertise
Friedrich-Alexander-Universität, Institut für Botanik und Pharmazeutische Biologie, Erlangen, Germany
Reviews
@qu:Hader and Tevini provide a current, broad view of the interdisciplinary field of photobiology. Other comparable books are outdated, so there was a need for such a book...Illustrations are well chosen and informative. The book will make a good addition to an academic library; advanced undergraduate and graduate students will use it to get an overview of a photobiological topic and to assess the literature. @source:Choice @qu:...an excellent summary of our knowledge of the rather vast subject...part I 'Photophysics' and Part II 'Photochemistry' provide valuable information to the biologist in understandable language. The authors deserve to be congratulated on the lucidity and style of their text...Part III contains valuable information on the biological aspects for the physicist and the chemist. @source:Journal of the Indian Institute of Science