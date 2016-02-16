General Photobiology

@qu:Hader and Tevini provide a current, broad view of the interdisciplinary field of photobiology. Other comparable books are outdated, so there was a need for such a book...Illustrations are well chosen and informative. The book will make a good addition to an academic library; advanced undergraduate and graduate students will use it to get an overview of a photobiological topic and to assess the literature. @source:Choice @qu:...an excellent summary of our knowledge of the rather vast subject...part I 'Photophysics' and Part II 'Photochemistry' provide valuable information to the biologist in understandable language. The authors deserve to be congratulated on the lucidity and style of their text...Part III contains valuable information on the biological aspects for the physicist and the chemist. @source:Journal of the Indian Institute of Science