General Photobiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080320281, 9781483286389

General Photobiology

1st Edition

Authors: Donat-Peter Hader
eBook ISBN: 9781483286389
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 16th February 2016
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Photobiology is an interdisciplinary science which has undergone a dramatic development in the past few years. This comprehensive new textbook brings together all the information required by workers and students in the field, from the atomic to the organismal level. The initial chapters comprise a comprehensive introduction to the terminology and include a detailed description of the photochemical reactions involved. The main part of the book covers all the classical photochemical topics and whilst not trying to be encyclopedic in coverage, does present numerous relevant examples. By bringing together the wide breadth of knowledge involved in the understanding of photobiology, this book will be of immense use to all those involved.

Readership

For biochemists, plant physiologists, vision researchers and all those involved in photobiology.

Table of Contents

(partial) Important units in the SI system. Introduction. Fundamental photophysics. Light sources. Absorption and wavelength selection. Measurement of radiation. Excited states and their relaxation. Photochemical reactions and energy transfer. Bioluminescence and chemiluminescence. Halobacterium. Photosynthesis. Photomorphogenesis. Light-dependent rhythms. Light-dependent movement responses. Molecular basis of vision. Biological effects of ultraviolet radiation. Index.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483286389

About the Author

Donat-Peter Hader

Affiliations and Expertise

Friedrich-Alexander-Universität, Institut für Botanik und Pharmazeutische Biologie, Erlangen, Germany

Reviews

@qu:Hader and Tevini provide a current, broad view of the interdisciplinary field of photobiology. Other comparable books are outdated, so there was a need for such a book...Illustrations are well chosen and informative. The book will make a good addition to an academic library; advanced undergraduate and graduate students will use it to get an overview of a photobiological topic and to assess the literature. @source:Choice @qu:...an excellent summary of our knowledge of the rather vast subject...part I 'Photophysics' and Part II 'Photochemistry' provide valuable information to the biologist in understandable language. The authors deserve to be congratulated on the lucidity and style of their text...Part III contains valuable information on the biological aspects for the physicist and the chemist. @source:Journal of the Indian Institute of Science

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.