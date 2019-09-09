General Medical Semiology Guide Part II
1st Edition
Description
General Medical Semiology Guide, Part Two is the second volume in a two volume set that provides a comprehensive understanding of medical semiology. Highly illustrated with many original images from the author’s daily medical practice, the book highlights all signs of diseases and important semiological maneuvers. Each chapter contains a specific questionnaire of important questions that should be asked of patients in different situations to obtain valuable information that will assist in both medical thinking and in the formulation of diagnoses. Part Two covers topics on how to examine primary and secondary skin lesions, hair changes, nails, lymph nodes, breasts, and more.
Key Features
- Offers comprehensive coverage of medical semiology for proper patient diagnosis
- Contains original, real-world clinical cases from medical practice
- Provides visual and diagnostic aides that present rare, special situations and difficult to find diseases
- Examines primary and secondary skin lesions, hair changes, nails, lymph nodes, breasts, and more
Readership
Clinicians, medical students, medical researchers, medical professionals
Table of Contents
16. The skin lesions primary and secondary
17. The hair changes
18. The nails
19. The nutrition status
20. The subcutaneous edema
21. The collateral circulation
22. The lymph nodes
23. The osteoarticular system
24. The fever
25. The breast
Details
- No. of pages:
- 662
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 9th September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128196403
About the Author
Manuela Stoicescu
Dr. Manuela Stoicescu is a Consultant Internal Medicine Doctor and Assistant Professor of the Medical Disciplines Department in the University of Oradea in Romania. She is Member of Romanian Society of Internal Medicine, Member of Romanian Society of Cardiology, Chemistry, Biochemistry and Member of the Balcanic Society of Medicine. She has been an invited speaker at 24 International Conferences, is an editorial board member for three ISSN Journals in the US and published four books in both English and Romanian.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Internal Medicine and Assistant Professor, Medical Disciplines Department, Faculty of Medicine, University of Oradea, Romania