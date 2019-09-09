General Medical Semiology Guide Part II - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128196403

General Medical Semiology Guide Part II

1st Edition

Authors: Manuela Stoicescu
Paperback ISBN: 9780128196403
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th September 2019
Page Count: 662
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
250.00
212.50
195.00
165.75
220.00
187.00
349.94
297.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

General Medical Semiology Guide, Part Two is the second volume in a two volume set that provides a comprehensive understanding of medical semiology. Highly illustrated with many original images from the author’s daily medical practice, the book highlights all signs of diseases and important semiological maneuvers. Each chapter contains a specific questionnaire of important questions that should be asked of patients in different situations to obtain valuable information that will assist in both medical thinking and in the formulation of diagnoses. Part Two covers topics on how to examine primary and secondary skin lesions, hair changes, nails, lymph nodes, breasts, and more.

Key Features

  • Offers comprehensive coverage of medical semiology for proper patient diagnosis
  • Contains original, real-world clinical cases from medical practice
  • Provides visual and diagnostic aides that present rare, special situations and difficult to find diseases
  • Examines primary and secondary skin lesions, hair changes, nails, lymph nodes, breasts, and more

Readership

Clinicians, medical students, medical researchers, medical professionals

Table of Contents

16. The skin lesions primary and secondary
17. The hair changes
18. The nails
19. The nutrition status
20. The subcutaneous edema
21. The collateral circulation
22. The lymph nodes
23. The osteoarticular system
24. The fever
25. The breast

Details

No. of pages:
662
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128196403

About the Author

Manuela Stoicescu

Dr. Manuela Stoicescu is a Consultant Internal Medicine Doctor and Assistant Professor of the Medical Disciplines Department in the University of Oradea in Romania. She is Member of Romanian Society of Internal Medicine, Member of Romanian Society of Cardiology, Chemistry, Biochemistry and Member of the Balcanic Society of Medicine. She has been an invited speaker at 24 International Conferences, is an editorial board member for three ISSN Journals in the US and published four books in both English and Romanian.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant, Internal Medicine and Assistant Professor, Medical Disciplines Department, Faculty of Medicine, University of Oradea, Romania

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.