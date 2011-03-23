General Medical Conditions in the Athlete
2nd Edition
Description
A one-stop reference for the diagnosis and treatment of athletic injuries and illnesses, General Medical Conditions in the Athlete, 2nd Edition provides in-depth coverage of all the aspects of non-orthopedic pathology that can occur within athletes. Full-color photos enhance comprehension of the material, which is logically organized into 19 chapters. The beginning chapters cover fundamental areas such as the medical examination, equipment, diagnostic imaging and testing, and pharmacology. Later chapters, organized by body systems, cover the actual medical conditions and include all educational competencies mandated by the National Athletic Trainers' Association for program accreditation. The last two chapters cover psychosocial and substance abuse disorders and working with special populations. Experienced authors Micki Cuppett and Katie Walsh provide unrivaled online resources, including nearly one hour of video showing examples of patient evaluation procedures.
Key Features
- Unique one-stop reference is the most comprehensive of its kind, with 19 chapters covering all aspects of non-orthopedic pathology plus a full complement of online resources.
- Unique Key Points boxes highlight expert advice and guidance for practice.
- Unique Red Flags boxes call attention to important and often life-threatening information concerning a variety of medical conditions.
- NATA competencies are incorporated throughout, covering all the content mandated by the National Athletic Trainers' Association for program accreditation.
- More than 400 illustrations, most in full color, include both anatomical and clinical images.
- A consistent format in body systems chapters makes information easy to find, first outlining the condition's signs and symptoms and then detailing the appropriate referral and diagnostic tests, the differential diagnosis, the treatment, the prognosis, and the return to athletic participation.
- Learning Objectives begin each chapter, outlining what you should know after studying the material.
- Key terms are bolded on first reference within a chapter, and defined in a back-of-book glossary.
- Expert author team offers authoritative content based on nearly 50 years of combined experience in athletic training education.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to General Medical Conditions
2. The Medical Examination
3. Diagnostic Imaging and Testing NEW!
4. Basic Principles of Pharmacology
5. Therapeutic Drug Categories
6. Common Procedures in the Athletic Training Clinic NEW!
7. Respiratory System
8. Cardiovascular System
9. Gastrointestinal System
10. Genitourinary and Gynecological Systems
11. Neurological System
12. The Eye
13. Ear, Nose, Throat, and Mouth
14. Systemic Disorders
15. Infectious Diseases
16. Dermatological Conditions
17. Musculoskeletal Disorders
18. Psychological and Substance Abuse Disorders
19. Working with Special Populations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 23rd March 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291057
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323081382
About the Author
Micki Cuppett
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Athletic Training Education, Department of Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, University of South Florida, Tampa, FL
Katie Walsh
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Director of Athletic Training Education Programs, East Carolina University, Greenville, NC