A one-stop reference for the diagnosis and treatment of athletic injuries and illnesses, General Medical Conditions in the Athlete, 2nd Edition provides in-depth coverage of all the aspects of non-orthopedic pathology that can occur within athletes. Full-color photos enhance comprehension of the material, which is logically organized into 19 chapters. The beginning chapters cover fundamental areas such as the medical examination, equipment, diagnostic imaging and testing, and pharmacology. Later chapters, organized by body systems, cover the actual medical conditions and include all educational competencies mandated by the National Athletic Trainers' Association for program accreditation. The last two chapters cover psychosocial and substance abuse disorders and working with special populations. Experienced authors Micki Cuppett and Katie Walsh provide unrivaled online resources, including nearly one hour of video showing examples of patient evaluation procedures.