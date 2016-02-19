General Introduction: Hydrocarbons, Halogen Derivatives

Table of Contents



Preface

List of Common Abbreviations and Symbols Used

Official Publications

Scientific Journals and Periodicals

General Introduction

1. The Historical Development of the Structural Chemistry of Carbon Compounds

a. Early Period to 1958 - Theory of Types

b. Classical Period 1858-1916 - Structural Theory Based on Valency

c. Modern Period - Electronic Theory of Valency

2. The Classification, Nomenclature and Literature of Carbon Compounds

a. Classification

b. Nomenclature

c. Literature

3. The Quantitative Analysis of Carbon Compounds and the Determination of Physical Constants and Molecular Weights

a. Determination of Elements

b. Determination of Functional Groups

c. Determination of Physical Constants

d. Miscellaneous Physical Methods of Analysis

4. The Physical Properties of Carbon Compounds

a. The Separation of Mixtures of Chemically Similar Compounds

b. The Characterization and Identification of Pure Substances

c. The Determination of Molecular Constants

d. Methods for following the Course of Organic Reactions

e. Some Individual Physical Constants

f. Some Thermodynamic Properties of Organic Compounds

5. The Crystallography of Carbon Compounds

a. The Use of Crystallographic Data for Identification

b. Structural Studies

6. The Absorption of Light by Carbon Compounds

a. Fundamental Concepts and Symbols

b. Ultra-Violet and Visible Spectroscopy

c. Fluorescence

d. Optical Rotatory Dispersion

e. Photochemistry

f. Infra-Red Absorption Spectroscopy

g. Raman Spectroscopy

h. Microwave Spectroscopy

i. Application of Light Absorption Data to Organic Chemical Problems

7. Isotopically Labeled Carbon Compounds

a. Properties of Isotopes Used for Labeling Organic Compounds

b. The Assay and Detection of Stable and Radioactive Isotopes

c. The Synthesis of Isotopically Labeled Organic Compounds

d. The Degradation of Isotopically Labeled Compounds

e. Applications of Isotopically Labeled Compounds

8. Modern Physico-Chemical Views on Acids and Bases and Their Application to Carbon Compounds

9. Stereochemistry of Carbon Compounds

a. The Asymmetric Carbon Atom

b. Molecular Asymmetry

c. Geometrical Isomerism of Olefins (cis-trans Isomerism)

d. Cyclic Compounds

e. Conformational Analysis

f. Optical Activity Due to Restricted Rotation about a Single Bond; Atropisomerism

g. Stereochemical Techniques and Applications

h. Theories of Optical Activity and Absolute Configuration

10. Mechanisms of Reactions of Aliphatic Compounds

a. Factors Affecting the Rate and Extent of Reactions

b. The Mechanism of Some Common Aliphatic Reactions

11. Free Radicals and Homolytic Reactions

a. Introduction

b. Production of Free Radicals of Short Life in Solution

c. Reactions of Free Radicals

d. Homolytic Oxidation Mechanisms

12. Wave Mechanics of Carbon Compounds

a. Introduction

b. Wave Mechanics

c. Wave Mechanics of Hydrogen

d. Wave Mechanics of Many-Electron Atoms

e. Wave Mechanics of Molecules

f. Hydrogen Molecule-Ion. Binding Energy of a Covalent Bond

g. Molecular Orbitals of the Hydrogen Molecule-Ion

h. Electronic Structure of Diatomic Molecules

i. Electronic Structure of Carbon Compounds

j. Conjugated Molecules

k. Significance of Wave Mechanics for Organic Chemistry

Aliphatic Compounds

Chapter 1. the Saturated or Paraffin Hydrocarbons. Alkanes

1. Introduction

2. Natural Occurrence of Paraffin Hydrocarbons

3. Methods of Preparation of Paraffin Hydrocarbons

4. Physical Properties of the Paraffins

5. Chemical Properties of the Paraffins

6. Technical Production of Paraffin Hydrocarbons

7. Individual Members of the Paraffin Series

Chapter 2. Unsaturated Acyclic Hydrocarbons

Introduction

1. Hydrocarbons, CnH2n

2. Hydrocarbons Containing Several Double Bonds

3. Acetylenes or Alkynes, CnH2N-2

4. Hydrocarbons with More than One Triple Bond

5. Hydrocarbones with Both Double and Triple Bonds

Chapter 3. Halogen Derivatives of the Aliphatic Hydrocarbons

1. Halogenated Paraffins

2. Halogen Derivatives of the Alkanes

3. Halogen Derivatives of the Acetylenes, Halogenoalkynes

Index

Volumes IB, C, D and E Will Contain Chapters Covering the following Subjects:

Vol. IB Monohydric Alcohols, Their Oxidation Products and Derivatives

Vol. IC Di-, Tri- and Tetra-Hydric Alcohols; Their Oxidation Products and Derivatives

Vol. ID Penta- and Higher Poly-hydric Alcohols; Their Oxidation Products and Derivatives; Saccharides

Vol. IE Enzymes; Macromolecules; Cumulative Index Vols. IA-IE

