General Immunology
1st Edition
Description
General Immunology provides a general overview of the immune system. It presents topics in immunology from all living groups, treating cells, tissues, organs, and organismal levels of biological organization.
The book contains 23 chapters organized into eight sections. Section I serves as an introduction to immunology—a science, a sketch of its history, some of its more recent contributors, something about gathering facts, immunology journals, and the entire biomedical enterprise of which immunology is just a part. Section II is devoted to antigens while Section III examines the immune system in chordates and the ontogeny of the immune system. Section IV on cells of the immune system covers monocytes, macrophages, the three granulocytic types, and mast cells. Section V deals with phagocytosis and the interaction of lymphocytes. Section VI is devoted to antigens in relation to antibody synthesis, antigen-antibody interactions, immunologlobulin structure, and immunologlobulin assembly. Section VII on organs of the immune system examines bone marrow, thymus, spleen, lymph nodes, and lymphoid aggregations. Section VIII discusses the evolution of the immune system.
This text was written for advanced undergraduates. However, its comprehensiveness makes it useful to immunologists and biologists at all levels as well as medical students and clinicians.
Table of Contents
Section I. Introduction
1. Immunology and the Scientific Method
2. An Overview of Immunity
3. Analyzing the Immune System
Section II. Foreignness
4. Antigens
Section III. How the Immune System Developed
5. The Phylum Chordata
6. Ontogeny of the Immune System
Section IV. Cells of the Immune System
7. Macrophages and Monocytes
8. Granulocytes and Mast Cells
9. The Lymphocytes
Section V. Defense and Immunity
10. Phagocytosis
11. Interactions of Lymphocytes
Section VI. Antigens, Antibodies and Immunoglobulins
12. Antigen-Antibody Reactions
13. Antibody Synthesis
14. Structure of Immunoglobulins
15. Immunoglobulin Assembly
Section VII. Organs of the Immune System
16. The Bone Marrow
17. The Thymus
18. The Spleen
19. Lymph Nodes
20. Lymphoid Aggregations and Nodules
Section VIII. How the Immune System Evolved
21. Phylogeny of Cell-mediated Immunity
22. Humoral Immunity in Invertebrates
23. Evolution and Theories of Immunity
Further Reading
Appendix
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483136592