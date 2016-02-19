General Immunology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080263694, 9781483136592

General Immunology

1st Edition

Authors: Edwin L. Cooper
eBook ISBN: 9781483136592
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 356
Description

General Immunology provides a general overview of the immune system. It presents topics in immunology from all living groups, treating cells, tissues, organs, and organismal levels of biological organization. The book contains 23 chapters organized into eight sections. Section I serves as an introduction to immunology—a science, a sketch of its history, some of its more recent contributors, something about gathering facts, immunology journals, and the entire biomedical enterprise of which immunology is just a part. Section II is devoted to antigens while Section III examines the immune system in chordates and the ontogeny of the immune system. Section IV on cells of the immune system covers monocytes, macrophages, the three granulocytic types, and mast cells. Section V deals with phagocytosis and the interaction of lymphocytes. Section VI is devoted to antigens in relation to antibody synthesis, antigen-antibody interactions, immunologlobulin structure, and immunologlobulin assembly. Section VII on organs of the immune system examines bone marrow, thymus, spleen, lymph nodes, and lymphoid aggregations. Section VIII discusses the evolution of the immune system.
This text was written for advanced undergraduates. However, its comprehensiveness makes it useful to immunologists and biologists at all levels as well as medical students and clinicians.

Table of Contents


Section I. Introduction

1. Immunology and the Scientific Method

2. An Overview of Immunity

3. Analyzing the Immune System

Section II. Foreignness

4. Antigens

Section III. How the Immune System Developed

5. The Phylum Chordata

6. Ontogeny of the Immune System

Section IV. Cells of the Immune System

7. Macrophages and Monocytes

8. Granulocytes and Mast Cells

9. The Lymphocytes

Section V. Defense and Immunity

10. Phagocytosis

11. Interactions of Lymphocytes

Section VI. Antigens, Antibodies and Immunoglobulins

12. Antigen-Antibody Reactions

13. Antibody Synthesis

14. Structure of Immunoglobulins

15. Immunoglobulin Assembly

Section VII. Organs of the Immune System

16. The Bone Marrow

17. The Thymus

18. The Spleen

19. Lymph Nodes

20. Lymphoid Aggregations and Nodules

Section VIII. How the Immune System Evolved

21. Phylogeny of Cell-mediated Immunity

22. Humoral Immunity in Invertebrates

23. Evolution and Theories of Immunity

Further Reading

Appendix

Index

