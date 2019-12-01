General Fractional Derivatives with Applications in Viscoelasticity
1st Edition
Description
General Fractional Derivatives with Applications in Viscoelasticity presents a concise presentation of general fractional calculus. The book will help those in diverse science and engineering fields understand general fractional derivatives and their applications. Fractional calculus and its applications have gained considerable popularity and importance because of their applicability to many seemingly diverse and widespread fields in science and engineering. Many operations in physics and engineering can be defined accurately by using fractional derivatives to model complex phenomena. Viscoelasticity is chief among them as the fractional calculus approach to viscoelasticity has evolved as an empirical method of describing the properties of viscoelastic materials.
Key Features
- Presents a comprehensive overview of the fields of fractional calculus and its applications in viscoelasticity
- Provides help in handling power-law functions, while other books emphasize fractal problems
- Introduces and explores questions about general fractional derivatives and its applications
Readership
Upper-division undergraduates, graduate students, and researchers in mathematics, physics, chemistry, and engineering
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Special Functions
3. Fractional Derivatives with Singular Kernels
4. Fractional Derivatives with Nonsingular Kernels
5. Variable-order Fractional Derivatives with Singular Kernels
6. Variable-order Fractional Derivatives with Nonsingular Kernels
7. General derivatives
8. Applications of Fractional-order Viscoelastic Model
Details
- No. of pages:
- 395
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128172087
About the Author
Xiao-Jun Yang
Dr. Xiao-Jun Yang is a full Professor at the State Key Laboratory for Geomechanics and Deep Underground Engineering, China University of Mining and Technology. He had published 4 books, 9 chapters, and over 160 journal articles. He is currently an editor of several scientific journals, such as Fractals-Complex Geometry, Patterns, and Scaling in Nature and Society, Mathematical Modelling and Analysis, Thermal Science, Journal of Vibroengineering, and Open Physics. In 2017 he was awarded as the Elsevier Most Cited Chinese Researchers in Mathematics (Place No. 1).
Affiliations and Expertise
China University of Mining and Technology, People’s Republic of China
Feng Gao
Feng Gao is an Associate Professor and Wallenberg Academy Fellow at Linköping University in Sweden. He received the ERC Starting Grant in 2016. He obtained his PhD from the University of Cambridge (UK) in 2011, followed by a Marie Curie postdoc fellowship at Linköping University. His group currently focuses on the research into solution-processed energy materials and devices, mainly based on organic semiconductors and metal halide perovskites.
Affiliations and Expertise
Linköping University, Linköping, Sweden
Ju Yang
Yang Ju is a full Professor at State Key Laboratory for Geomechanics and Deep Underground Engineering, China University of Mining and Technology. His current research interests include Fractals, Fractional Calculus and Applications, Continuous Mechanics, Rock Mechanics, and Viscoelasticity.
Affiliations and Expertise
China University of Mining and Technology, Beijin