General Dermatology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702030932

General Dermatology

1st Edition

Requisites in Dermatology

Authors: Kathryn Schwarzenberger Andrew Werchniak Christine Ko
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702030932
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 4th October 2008
Page Count: 444
Description

This title in the Requisites in Dermatology series is the perfect resource for quick reference and rapid review in general dermatology. It succinctly presents all of the most essential clinical and foundational knowledge you need for certification, recertification, or practice. An extremely user-friendly full-color format, replete with full-color clinical photographs and other pertinent illustrations, makes it easy to locate and read up on any topic. Plus, full-text online access lets you consult the book from any computer, download all of the images, watch online lectures, and more.

Key Features

  • Expert discussions and abundant full-color photographs guide you through the diagnosis and management of the most important and commonly seen skin conditions.
  • A highly user-friendly full-color format and a consistent chapter template guide you effortlessly through all the information you need to know about any topic.
  • Key Points call attention to the most important “takeaways” in each chapter.
  • Abundant algorithms streamline diagnostic and therapeutic decision making.
  • The book’s compact size makes it equally convenient for reference in the office, clinic, laboratory, or break room.
  • Full-text online access lets you consult the book from any computer, perform quick searches, download all of the illustrations, and clip content for download onto your handheld device. You’ll also find online lectures from the chapter authors, self tests, additional downloadable figures, and other exciting materials.

About the Authors

Andrew E. Werchniak, MD, Clinical Professor, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, Section of Dermatology, Department of Surgery, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Hanover and Lebanon, NH, USA

Andrew E. Werchniak, MD, Clinical Professor, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, Section of Dermatology, Department of Surgery, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Hanover and Lebanon, NH, USA

Professor, Dept of Dermatopathology, Yale University, New Haven, CT,USA

