General Cytochemical Methods - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123955845, 9780323156554

General Cytochemical Methods

1st Edition

Editors: J.F. Danielli
eBook ISBN: 9780323156554
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1961
Page Count: 310
Description

General Cytochemical Methods, Volume II focuses on methods and techniques employed in the studies of the biochemistry of cells. Composed of eight chapters, the book looks at immersion refractometry of living cells by phase contrast and interference microscopy. Areas considered include interpretation of refractive index measurements as indicator of hydration; immersion refractometry with phase-contrast microscopy; and practical aspects of checking phase-change with interference microscopes. The text continues with the discussions on the Cartesian diver balance method. Particularly noted are the standards, principle, applications, and precision of the method, which has been proven effective in microgasometric measurements. The book also focuses on quantitative determination through a special ""ampulla-diver"" of the cholinesterase activity in cells. Given attention are the materials, methods, and results of experiments. The text also looks at periodate oxidation techniques; acylation and diazonium coupling in protein cytochemistry with special reference to the benzoylation-tetrazonium method; and the use of dinitrobenzene as a cytochemical reagent. The book is a great find for readers interested in studying the biochemistry of cells.

Table of Contents


Preface

List of Contributors

The Immersion Refractometry of Living Cells by Phase Contrast and Interference Microscopy

I. Introduction and Theory of the Method

II. The Interpretation of Refractive Index Measurements as an Indication of Hydration

III. Suitable Mounting Media for the Immersion Refractometry of Living Cells

IV. Immersion Refractometry with Phase Contrast Microscopy

V. Immersion Refractometry by Interference Microscopy

VI. Appendix: Some Practical Aspects of Measuring Phase-change with Interference Microscopes

References

The Cartesian Diver Balance

I. Principle of Method

II. Making the Diver Balance

III. Selection of Diver for Use

IV. Making the Diver Balance Float

V. The Standards

VI. The Actual Weighing

VII. Sensitivity and Precision of Method

VIII. What is Measured by the RW

IX. Applications of Method

X. Conclusions

References

The Cartesian Diver

I. Introduction

II. Standard Diver (μΙ-Diver)

III. Theory of the Diver

IV. Measurement of V and Ρ

V. Applications of the Standard Diver

References

Quantitative Determination by a Special "Ampulla-Diver" of Cholinesterase Activity in Individual Cells, with Notes on Other Uses of the Method

I. Introduction

II. Material and Methods

III. Results

IV. Comments

V. Summary

VI. Notes

References

Localization of Deoxyribonuclease Activity by the Substrate Film Method

I. Introduction

II. Theory of the Method

III. Instrumentation

IV. Procedure

V. Critique of the Method

VI. Results

VII. Appendix: Materials and Solutions

References

Periodate Oxidation Techniques

I. Introduction

II. Theory of Method

III. Procedures of Origin

IV. Critique

V. Accessory Observations

VI. Appendix: Further Discussion of Procedures

References

Acylation and Diazonium Coupling in Protein Cytochemistry with Special Reference to the Benzoylation-Tetrazonium Method

I. Introduction

II. Theory of the Methods

III. Instrumentation and Problems of Measurement

IV. Procedures, and the Effects of Variables Therein

V. Critique of the Method

VI. Assessment of Results to Date

VII. Appendices

References

1-Fluoro-2:4-Dinitrobenzene as a Cytochemical Reagent

I. Introduction

II. Theory of Method

III. Histological Procedure

IV. Analytical Investigation of the Reactive Components in Nuclei

V. Critique of Method

VI. Results to Date

References

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

J.F. Danielli

Affiliations and Expertise

Zoology Department King’s College London, England

