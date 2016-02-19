General Cytochemical Methods
General Cytochemical Methods, Volume II focuses on methods and techniques employed in the studies of the biochemistry of cells. Composed of eight chapters, the book looks at immersion refractometry of living cells by phase contrast and interference microscopy. Areas considered include interpretation of refractive index measurements as indicator of hydration; immersion refractometry with phase-contrast microscopy; and practical aspects of checking phase-change with interference microscopes. The text continues with the discussions on the Cartesian diver balance method. Particularly noted are the standards, principle, applications, and precision of the method, which has been proven effective in microgasometric measurements. The book also focuses on quantitative determination through a special ""ampulla-diver"" of the cholinesterase activity in cells. Given attention are the materials, methods, and results of experiments. The text also looks at periodate oxidation techniques; acylation and diazonium coupling in protein cytochemistry with special reference to the benzoylation-tetrazonium method; and the use of dinitrobenzene as a cytochemical reagent. The book is a great find for readers interested in studying the biochemistry of cells.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Contributors
The Immersion Refractometry of Living Cells by Phase Contrast and Interference Microscopy
I. Introduction and Theory of the Method
II. The Interpretation of Refractive Index Measurements as an Indication of Hydration
III. Suitable Mounting Media for the Immersion Refractometry of Living Cells
IV. Immersion Refractometry with Phase Contrast Microscopy
V. Immersion Refractometry by Interference Microscopy
VI. Appendix: Some Practical Aspects of Measuring Phase-change with Interference Microscopes
References
The Cartesian Diver Balance
I. Principle of Method
II. Making the Diver Balance
III. Selection of Diver for Use
IV. Making the Diver Balance Float
V. The Standards
VI. The Actual Weighing
VII. Sensitivity and Precision of Method
VIII. What is Measured by the RW
IX. Applications of Method
X. Conclusions
References
The Cartesian Diver
I. Introduction
II. Standard Diver (μΙ-Diver)
III. Theory of the Diver
IV. Measurement of V and Ρ
V. Applications of the Standard Diver
References
Quantitative Determination by a Special "Ampulla-Diver" of Cholinesterase Activity in Individual Cells, with Notes on Other Uses of the Method
I. Introduction
II. Material and Methods
III. Results
IV. Comments
V. Summary
VI. Notes
References
Localization of Deoxyribonuclease Activity by the Substrate Film Method
I. Introduction
II. Theory of the Method
III. Instrumentation
IV. Procedure
V. Critique of the Method
VI. Results
VII. Appendix: Materials and Solutions
References
Periodate Oxidation Techniques
I. Introduction
II. Theory of Method
III. Procedures of Origin
IV. Critique
V. Accessory Observations
VI. Appendix: Further Discussion of Procedures
References
Acylation and Diazonium Coupling in Protein Cytochemistry with Special Reference to the Benzoylation-Tetrazonium Method
I. Introduction
II. Theory of the Methods
III. Instrumentation and Problems of Measurement
IV. Procedures, and the Effects of Variables Therein
V. Critique of the Method
VI. Assessment of Results to Date
VII. Appendices
References
1-Fluoro-2:4-Dinitrobenzene as a Cytochemical Reagent
I. Introduction
II. Theory of Method
III. Histological Procedure
IV. Analytical Investigation of the Reactive Components in Nuclei
V. Critique of Method
VI. Results to Date
References
Author Index
Subject Index
