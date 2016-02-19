General, Comparative and Clinical Endocrinology of the Adrenal Cortex, Volume 2 focuses on the many facets of adrenocortical form and function. This book discusses the mammalian adrenal cortex in structural, pathological, clinical, biochemical and histophysiological standpoints, including the functional and structural characteristics of the adrenocortical homologue of two poikilothermic groups- Reptilia and Amphibia. The general perspective that the adrenocortical homologue secretes materials that have an ubiquity of metabolism and mode of action in the Vertebrata is also elaborated.

General, Comparative and Clinical Endocrinology of the Adrenal Cortex, Volume 2 covers the steroidogenesis in the zones of the mammalian adrenal cortex; adrenal gland in Reptilia; adrenal cortex of Amphibia; and aldosterone secretion and its clinical disorders. This volume is a good source for zoologists, biologists, and specialists interested in the endocrinology of the adrenal cortex.