Methods in Computational Physics, Volume 17: General Circulation Models of the Atmosphere is a five-chapter text that covers the fundamentals and application of general circulation models to solving practical problems related to the atmosphere. The first chapter describes the various options in modeling physical processes and computational procedures. The next two chapters illustrate the influence of practical considerations to the compromise between a detailed physical description and reasonable computing time. Other chapters outline the computational details of two different numerical schemes for general circulation models. These chapters particularly provide an in-depth analysis of finite difference methods by proceeding from general considerations of homogeneous incompressible flow to the fine details of the particular numerical scheme. The final chapter discusses the fundamentals of the alternative spectral method for a multilevel spectral model that illustrates the capability of that approach. This book is of value to geoscientists, mathematicians, and physicists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Computational Aspects of Numerical Models for Weather Prediction and Climate Simulation
I. Introduction
II. Basic Equations of the Atmosphere
III. Principal Procedure in Numerical Prediction
IV. Physical Processes in Prediction Models
V. Numerical Integration Methods
VI. Initial Conditions
VII. Future Outlook
References
United Kingdom Meteorological Office Five-Level General Circulation Model
I. Introduction
II. Coordinate System and Grid
III. Basic Equations and Finite Difference Approximations
IV. Dissipation Terms (Lateral Eddy Viscosity)
V. Large-Scale Precipitation and Latent Heating
VI. Simple Boundary Layer Parameterization
VII. Representation of Surface Exchange Processes
VIII. Treatment of Land and Ice Surfaces
IX. Convective Interchange
X. Radiation Scheme
XI. Model's January and July Simulations
List of Symbols
References
A Description of the NCAR Global Circulation Models
I. Origin and Development of the NCAR Global Circulation Models
II. Continuous Equations
III. Numerical Approximation
IV. Application of NCAR Models
References
Computational Design of the Basic Dynamical Processes of the UCLA General Circulation Model
I. Outline of the General Circulation Model
II. Principles of Mathematical Modeling
IV. Basic Governing Equations
V. The Vertical Difference Scheme of the Model
VI. The Horizontal Difference Scheme of the Model
VII. Vertical and Horizontal Differencing of the Water Vapor and Ozone Continuity Equations
VIII. Time Differencing
IX. Summary and Conclusions
References
Global Modeling of Atmospheric Flow by Spectral Methods
I. Introduction
II. Spectral Algebra
III. Multilevel Spectral Model
IV. Numerical Weather Prediction via a Spectral Model
V. General Circulation via a Spectral Model
VI. Conclusion
Appendix
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
