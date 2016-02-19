General Circulation Models of the Atmosphere - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124608177, 9780323154826

General Circulation Models of the Atmosphere

1st Edition

Editors: Julius Chang
eBook ISBN: 9780323154826
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1977
Page Count: 348
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Methods in Computational Physics, Volume 17: General Circulation Models of the Atmosphere is a five-chapter text that covers the fundamentals and application of general circulation models to solving practical problems related to the atmosphere. The first chapter describes the various options in modeling physical processes and computational procedures. The next two chapters illustrate the influence of practical considerations to the compromise between a detailed physical description and reasonable computing time. Other chapters outline the computational details of two different numerical schemes for general circulation models. These chapters particularly provide an in-depth analysis of finite difference methods by proceeding from general considerations of homogeneous incompressible flow to the fine details of the particular numerical scheme. The final chapter discusses the fundamentals of the alternative spectral method for a multilevel spectral model that illustrates the capability of that approach. This book is of value to geoscientists, mathematicians, and physicists.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Computational Aspects of Numerical Models for Weather Prediction and Climate Simulation

I. Introduction

II. Basic Equations of the Atmosphere

III. Principal Procedure in Numerical Prediction

IV. Physical Processes in Prediction Models

V. Numerical Integration Methods

VI. Initial Conditions

VII. Future Outlook

References

United Kingdom Meteorological Office Five-Level General Circulation Model

I. Introduction

II. Coordinate System and Grid

III. Basic Equations and Finite Difference Approximations

IV. Dissipation Terms (Lateral Eddy Viscosity)

V. Large-Scale Precipitation and Latent Heating

VI. Simple Boundary Layer Parameterization

VII. Representation of Surface Exchange Processes

VIII. Treatment of Land and Ice Surfaces

IX. Convective Interchange

X. Radiation Scheme

XI. Model's January and July Simulations

List of Symbols

References

A Description of the NCAR Global Circulation Models

I. Origin and Development of the NCAR Global Circulation Models

II. Continuous Equations

III. Numerical Approximation

IV. Application of NCAR Models

References

Computational Design of the Basic Dynamical Processes of the UCLA General Circulation Model

I. Outline of the General Circulation Model

II. Principles of Mathematical Modeling

IV. Basic Governing Equations

V. The Vertical Difference Scheme of the Model

VI. The Horizontal Difference Scheme of the Model

VII. Vertical and Horizontal Differencing of the Water Vapor and Ozone Continuity Equations

VIII. Time Differencing

IX. Summary and Conclusions

References

Global Modeling of Atmospheric Flow by Spectral Methods

I. Introduction

II. Spectral Algebra

III. Multilevel Spectral Model

IV. Numerical Weather Prediction via a Spectral Model

V. General Circulation via a Spectral Model

VI. Conclusion

Appendix

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Contents of Previous Volumes














Details

No. of pages:
348
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323154826

About the Editor

Julius Chang

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.