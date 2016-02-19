General Botany
1st Edition
Description
General Botany covers certain aspects of general botany, such as morphology, anatomy, and histology. The book discusses the molecular constitution of plants; the structural constitution of the protoplasm, the cell, and the cytoplasm; and the differentiation of the cell. The text also describes the types of organization in plants; the internal and external structure of the stem, the leaf, and the root; and water and salt balance, with regard to the translocation of materials. The energy procurement and the synthetic processes in autotrophic plants; the respiration and energy transformations; and nitrogen metabolism are also considered. The book further tackles heterotrophy; reproduction; heredity; development; and the movement of plants. Botanists, cytologists, plant physiologists, and students taking related courses will find the text invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contents
Editors Preface
Authors Preface
Chapter 1. The Molecular Constitution of Plants
The Elemental Composition of Plants
Carbon
The Formation of Molecules, Origin of Life
The Principal Molecular Building Units
Macromolecules
Selected Bibliography
Chapter 2. The Structural Constitution of the Protoplasm
The Basic Structure of the Protoplasm
The Lamellar Structural Principal
Selected Bibliography
Chapter 3. The Cell
The Cytoplasm
Mitochondria(Chondriosomes )
Other Inclusions
Plastids
The Cell Nucleus
The Cell Wall
Selected Bibliography
Chapter 4. Differentiation of the Cell
Differentiation and Primary Cell Types
Stages of Differentiation
Mature Cell Types
Selected Bd3liography
Chapter 5. Types of Organization in Plants
Protophytes
Thallophytes
Bryophytes
Tracheophytes
Selected Bibliography
Chapter 6. Internal and External Structure of the Stem
Tissue Differentiation and Primary Structure of the Stem
Secondary Thickening
Morphology of the Stem
Selected Bibliography
Chapter 7. The Leaf
Arrangement of the Leaves On The Shoot
Anatomy of the Foliage Leaf
Metamorphoses of the Leaf
Summary
Selected Bibliography
Chapter 8. The Root
The Primary Structure of the Root
Secondary Growth in Thickness
Metamorphoses of the Root
Selected Bibliography
Chapter 9. Water and Salt Balance: Translocation of Materials
The Water Balance of the Cell
Water Uptake
Transpiration
Water Conduction
Uptake of Mineral Salts
Materials Transport
Selected Bd3liography
Chapter 10. Energy Procuring and Synthetic Processes in Autotrophic Plants
Chemical Reactions and Energy Transfer in Plant Cells
Biocatalysis
Photosynthesis
Chemosynthesis
Utilization of the Assimdlation Products
Selected Bibliography
Chapter 11. Respiration and Energy Transformations
The Oxidative Breakdown of Carbohydrates
Fermentation
Direct Oxidation of Glucose
Selected Bd3liography
Chapter 12. Nitrogen Metabolism
The Source of Nitrogen
The Incorporation of Nitrogen
Degradation of Nitrogenous Compounds
The Nitrogen Cycle
Selected Bibliography
Chapter 13. Heterotrophy
Saprophytes
Parasites
Symbiosis
Insectivores
Selected Bibliography
Chapter 14. Reproduction
Vegetative Reproduction
Sexual Reproduction
The Alternation of Generations
Reproduction of the Spermatophytes
The Reproduction of Fungi
Selected Bibliography
Chapter 15. Heredity
The Analysis of the Genotype
Chemical Nature of Genes
Mutations
Mode of Action of the Genes
Selection of the Sexes
Extrachromosomal Heredity
Selected Bibliography
Chapter 16. Development
Growth of Unicellular Organisms
Growth of the Higher Plants
Control of Organ Development
The Effect of External Factors On Development
Rhythms of Development
Selected Bibliography
Chapter 17. Movement of Plants
Mechanisms of Motion
Free Locomotion
Autonomic Movements
Induction of Movements By Excitation Processes
Radiation Effects
Gravitational Effects
Chemical Effects
Mechanical Stimuli
Selected Bibliography
References
Taxonomic Summary
Evolution Summary
Ecology Summary
Subject Index
