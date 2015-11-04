General and Vascular Ultrasound: Case Review
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
- Opening Round Cases
2. Fair Game Cases
3. Challenge Cases
Description
Effectively prepare for certification, increase your knowledge, and improve your image interpretation skills using the proven and popular Case Review approach! In this new edition, Drs. John P. McGahan, Sharlene A. Teefey, and Laurence Needleman present 127 clinically relevant cases with associated images, multiple-choice questions, and rationales – organized by degree of difficulty and designed to reinforce your understanding of the essential principles needed to interpret a wide range of general and vascular ultrasound images.
Key Features
- Study efficiently with content that mimics the format of board exams as well as the everyday clinical experience – offering highly effective preparation for certification, recertification, and practice.
- Build your skills in a cumulative way by progressing through three overall categories, from least to most difficult, with separate sections for Opening Round, Fair Game, and Challenge cases.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 4th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323296144
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323295482
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323296182
About the Authors
John McGahan Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Radiology, University of California Davis Health System, Sacramento, California
Sharlene Teefey Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Abdominal Imaging Section, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri
Laurence Needleman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Radiology, Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania