General and Vascular Ultrasound: Case Review - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323296144, 9780323295482

General and Vascular Ultrasound: Case Review

3rd Edition

Authors: John McGahan Sharlene Teefey Laurence Needleman
Paperback ISBN: 9780323296144
eBook ISBN: 9780323295482
eBook ISBN: 9780323296182
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th November 2015
Page Count: 376
Table of Contents

  1. Opening Round Cases

    2. Fair Game Cases

    3. Challenge Cases

Description

Effectively prepare for certification, increase your knowledge, and improve your image interpretation skills using the proven and popular Case Review approach! In this new edition, Drs. John P. McGahan, Sharlene A. Teefey, and Laurence Needleman present 127 clinically relevant cases with associated images, multiple-choice questions, and rationales – organized by degree of difficulty and designed to reinforce your understanding of the essential principles needed to interpret a wide range of general and vascular ultrasound images.

Key Features

  • Study efficiently with content that mimics the format of board exams as well as the everyday clinical experience – offering highly effective preparation for certification, recertification, and practice.

  • Build your skills in a cumulative way by progressing through three overall categories, from least to most difficult, with separate sections for Opening Round, Fair Game, and Challenge cases.

About the Authors

John McGahan Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Radiology, University of California Davis Health System, Sacramento, California

Sharlene Teefey Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, Abdominal Imaging Section, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri

Laurence Needleman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Radiology, Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

