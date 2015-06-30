General Anatomy
2nd Edition
Description
The Second Edition of this book is updated in accordance with the syllabus of Anatomy recommended by the Medical Council of India. It covers in detail fundamentals of human anatomy and builds understanding of structures, their relations and functions within the complex human body. Following recent trends of anatomy education, the book in addition to basic information provides knowledge on anatomical, embryological, histological and genetic basis of clinical conditions through its feature — Clinical Correlation.. Written in simple and easy-to-understand language, this profusely illustrated book provides knowledge of anatomy without extraneous details – ideal for undergraduate medical and dental students. It is highly recommended for those preparing for various entrance examinations, like PG entrance, USMLE, PLAB, etc.
Key Features
- Detailed exposition on basic principles of anatomical structures, and relationships and functions of these structures within the human body
- Chapters on skin, superficial fascia and deep fascia, skeleton, muscular system, cardiovascular system, radiological (imaging) anatomy and genetics have been revised thoroughly
- Clinical Correlations integrated in the text, highlighting practical application of anatomical facts, have been modified extensively
- Addition of new line diagrams and improvement in earlier diagrams
- Addition of halftone figures to enrich the understanding of clinical correlations
- Inclusion of new tables and flowcharts and revision in earlier tables
- Additional information of higher academic value presented in a simple way in N.B. to make it more interesting for readers, especially aspiring postgraduates
- Important facts useful for candidates appearing in various entrance examinations like PGME, USMLE, PLAB, listed under Golden Facts to Remember
- Multiple Choice Questions at the end of the book for self-assessment
Table of Contents
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to the First Edition
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 Introduction and History of Anatomy
Chapter 2 Anatomical Terminology
Chapter 3 Architecture and Design of Human Body
Chapter 4 Cells and Tissues of the Body
Chapter 5 Skin, Superfi cial Fascia and Deep Fascia
Chapter 6 Skeleton
Chapter 7 Joints
Chapter 8 Vertebral Column
Chapter 9 Muscular System
Chapter 10 Cardiovascular System
Chapter 11 Lymphatic System
Chapter 12 Nervous System
Chapter 13 Endocrine System
Chapter 14 Digestive and Respiratory Systems
Chapter 15 Urogenital System
Chapter 16 Radiological (Imaging) Anatomy
Chapter 17 Medical Genetics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 268
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2015
- Published:
- 30th June 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131242551
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131234631
About the Author
Vishram Singh
Vishram Singh is presently Professor and Head, Department of Anatomy, and Member of the Academic Council and Core Committee PhD Course, Santosh Medical College, Santosh University, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. He is also Editor-in-Chief, Journal of the Anatomical Society of India. He holds MBBS and MS (Anatomy) degrees from King George’s Medical College, Lucknow, UP. Professor Singh has been teaching anatomy to undergraduate and postgraduate students at several colleges and institutes like King George’s Medical College, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and has been an examiner to various colleges and universities. He has more than 40 years of experience in teaching, research, and clinical practice. He is the recipient of The Best Teacher and Researcher Award from Al-Arab Medical University, Benghazi, Libya. He is an expert in anatomy and has more than 15 books to his credit and published several research articles in national and international journals.