General Anatomy with Systemic Anatomy, Radiological Anatomy, Medical Genetics, 3rd Updated Edition - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9788131262436, 9788131262443

General Anatomy with Systemic Anatomy, Radiological Anatomy, Medical Genetics, 3rd Updated Edition

3rd Edition

Authors: Vishram Singh
Paperback ISBN: 9788131262436
eBook ISBN: 9788131262443
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 25th March 2020
Page Count: 264
Description

Third edition of this book is thoroughly revised and updated in accordance with the syllabus of anatomy recommended by the Medical Council of India. It covers in detail the basic fundamentals of human anatomy and builds understanding of structures, their relations and functions within the complex human body. Following recent trends of anatomy education, the book in addition to basic information provides knowledge on anatomical/embryological/histological/radiological/genetic basis of common clinical problems through its features and Clinical Correlations. Written in simple and easy-to-understand language, this profusely illustrated book provides the knowledge of anatomy without extraneous details. The specific learning objectives have been given in the beginning of each chapter to facilitate self-learning by the students.

Ideal for UG medical and dental students, NEET PG entrance examinations, USMLE, PLAB, FMGE, etc.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction and History of Anatomy

  2. The Anatomical Terminology

  3. The Architecture and Design of Human Body

  4. The Cells and Tissues of the Body

  5. Skin, Superficial Fascia and Deep Fascia

  6. Skeleton

  7. Joints

  8. Vertebral Column

  9. Muscular System

  10. Cardiovascular System

  11. Lymphatic System

  12. Nervous System

  13. Endocrine System

  14. Digestive and Respiratory Systems

  15. Urogenital System

  16. Radiological (Imaging) Anatomy

  17. Medical Genetics

Index

About the Author

Vishram Singh

Vishram Singh is presently Professor and Head, Department of Anatomy, and Member of the Academic Council and Core Committee PhD Course, Santosh Medical College, Santosh University, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. He is also Editor-in-Chief, Journal of the Anatomical Society of India. He holds MBBS and MS (Anatomy) degrees from King George’s Medical College, Lucknow, UP. Professor Singh has been teaching anatomy to undergraduate and postgraduate students at several colleges and institutes like King George’s Medical College, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and has been an examiner to various colleges and universities. He has more than 40 years of experience in teaching, research, and clinical practice. He is the recipient of The Best Teacher and Researcher Award from Al-Arab Medical University, Benghazi, Libya. He is an expert in anatomy and has more than 15 books to his credit and published several research articles in national and international journals.

