Gene Transfer Vectors for Clinical Application, Volume 507
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface: The successful clinical use of viral vectors for human gene therapy.
Theodore Friedmann
- General principles of retrovirus vector design
- Strategies for retrovirus-based correction of severe, combined immunodeficiency (SCID)
- Retrovirus and lentivirus vector design and methods of cell conditioning
- Analysis of the clonal repertoire of gene corrected cells in gene therapy
- Developing novel lentiviral vectors into clinical products
- Lentivirus vectors in beta-thalassemia
- Gene Therapy for Chronic Granulomatous Disease
- Alternative splicing caused by lentiviral integration in the human genome
- Genotoxicity assay for gene therapy vectors in tumor prone Cdkn2a-/- mice
- Lentiviral Hematopoietic Cell Gene Therapy for X-linked Adrenoleukodystrophy
- Retroviral replicating vectors in cancer
- Adeno-associated virus vectorology, manufacturing and clinical applications
- Gene Delivery To The Retina: From Mouse To Man
- Generation of hairpin-based RNAi vectors for biological and therapeutic application
- Recombinant adeno-associated viral vector reference standards
- NIH oversight of human gene transfer research involving retroviral, lentiviral and adeno-associated virus vectors and the role of the NIH recombinant DNA advisory committee draft
- Regulatory structures for gene therapy medicinal products in the European Union
Tammy Chang And Jiing-Kuan Yee
Alain Fischer, Salima Hacein-Bey and Marina Cavazzana-Calvo
Samantha Cooray, Stephen J Howe and Adrian J Thrasher
Anna Paruzynski, Hanno Glimm, Manfred Schmidt and Christof von Kalle
Anna Leath and Kenneth Cornetta
Emmanuel Payen, Charlotte Colomb, Olivier Negre, Yves Beuzard, Kathleen Hehir and Philippe Leboulch
Elizabeth M. Kang, and Harry L. Malech
Arianna Moiani and Fulvio Mavilio
Eugenio Montini and Daniela Cesana
Nathalie Cartier, Salima Hacein-Bey-Abina , Cynthia C. Bartholomae, Pierre Bougnères , Manfred Schmidt, Christof Von Kalle, Alain Fischer, Marina Cavazzana-Calvo and Patrick Aubourg
Christopher R. Logg , Joan M. Robbins , Douglas J. Jolly , Harry E. Gruber , and Noriyuki Kasahara
Joshua C. Grieger and R. Jude Samulski
Jean Bennett, Daniel C. Chung, and Albert Maguire
Ryan L. Boudreau and Beverly L. Davidson
Philippe Moullier and Richard O. Snyder
Marina O’Reilly, Allan Shipp, Eugene Rosenthal, Robert Jambou, Tom Shih, Maureen Montgomery, Linda Gargiulo, Amy Patterson and Jacqueline Corrigan-Curay
Bettina Klug, Patrick Celis, Melanie Carr and Jens Reinhardt
Description
This volume of Methods in Enzymology looks at Gene Transfer Vectors for Clinical Application. The chapters provide an invaluable resource for academics, researchers and students alike. With an international board of authors, this volume covers such topics as General principles of retrovirus vector design, Chronic granulomatous disease (CGD), Gene therapy for blindness, and Retrovirus genetic strategy and vector design.
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 6th March 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123865106
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123865090