Gene Transfer Vectors for Clinical Application - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123865090, 9780123865106

Gene Transfer Vectors for Clinical Application, Volume 507

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Theodore C. Friedman
eBook ISBN: 9780123865106
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123865090
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th March 2012
Page Count: 440
Table of Contents

Preface: The successful clinical use of viral vectors for human gene therapy.

Theodore Friedmann

  1. General principles of retrovirus vector design

    2. Tammy Chang And Jiing-Kuan Yee

  2. Strategies for retrovirus-based correction of severe, combined immunodeficiency (SCID)

    3. Alain Fischer, Salima Hacein-Bey and Marina Cavazzana-Calvo

  3. Retrovirus and lentivirus vector design and methods of cell conditioning

    4. Samantha Cooray, Stephen J Howe and Adrian J Thrasher

  4. Analysis of the clonal repertoire of gene corrected cells in gene therapy

    5. Anna Paruzynski, Hanno Glimm, Manfred Schmidt and Christof von Kalle

  5. Developing novel lentiviral vectors into clinical products

    6. Anna Leath and Kenneth Cornetta

  6. Lentivirus vectors in beta-thalassemia

    7. Emmanuel Payen, Charlotte Colomb, Olivier Negre, Yves Beuzard, Kathleen Hehir and Philippe Leboulch

  7. Gene Therapy for Chronic Granulomatous Disease

    8. Elizabeth M. Kang, and Harry L. Malech

  8. Alternative splicing caused by lentiviral integration in the human genome

    9. Arianna Moiani and Fulvio Mavilio

  9. Genotoxicity assay for gene therapy vectors in tumor prone Cdkn2a-/- mice

    10. Eugenio Montini and Daniela Cesana

  10. Lentiviral Hematopoietic Cell Gene Therapy for X-linked Adrenoleukodystrophy

    11. Nathalie Cartier, Salima Hacein-Bey-Abina , Cynthia C. Bartholomae, Pierre Bougnères , Manfred Schmidt, Christof Von Kalle, Alain Fischer, Marina Cavazzana-Calvo and Patrick Aubourg

  11. Retroviral replicating vectors in cancer

    12. Christopher R. Logg , Joan M. Robbins , Douglas J. Jolly , Harry E. Gruber , and Noriyuki Kasahara

  12. Adeno-associated virus vectorology, manufacturing and clinical applications

    13. Joshua C. Grieger and R. Jude Samulski

  13. Gene Delivery To The Retina: From Mouse To Man

    14. Jean Bennett, Daniel C. Chung, and Albert Maguire

  14. Generation of hairpin-based RNAi vectors for biological and therapeutic application

    15. Ryan L. Boudreau and Beverly L. Davidson

  15. Recombinant adeno-associated viral vector reference standards

    16. Philippe Moullier and Richard O. Snyder

  16. NIH oversight of human gene transfer research involving retroviral, lentiviral and adeno-associated virus vectors and the role of the NIH recombinant DNA advisory committee draft

    17. Marina O’Reilly, Allan Shipp, Eugene Rosenthal, Robert Jambou, Tom Shih, Maureen Montgomery, Linda Gargiulo, Amy Patterson and Jacqueline Corrigan-Curay

  17. Regulatory structures for gene therapy medicinal products in the European Union

Bettina Klug, Patrick Celis, Melanie Carr and Jens Reinhardt

Description

This volume of Methods in Enzymology looks at Gene Transfer Vectors for Clinical Application. The chapters provide an invaluable resource for academics, researchers and students alike. With an international board of authors, this volume covers such topics as General principles of retrovirus vector design, Chronic granulomatous disease (CGD), Gene therapy for blindness, and Retrovirus genetic strategy and vector design.

Key Features

  • Chapters provide an invaluable resource for academics, researchers and students alike
  • International board of authors
  • This volume covers such topics as general principles of retrovirus vector design, chronic granulomatous disease (CGD), gene therapy for blindness, and retrovirus genetic strategy and vector design

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists

About the Serial Volume Editors

Theodore C. Friedman Serial Volume Editor

